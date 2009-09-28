  • 2 year warranty

      Sound stage

      For an ultra-wide sound stage with deep and powerful acoustics, Philips SHE 9800 headphones are the perfect solution. Precisely tuned 13.5 mm driver units and an Angled Acoustic design ensure superb sound reproduction with stunning clarity.

      For an ultra-wide sound stage with deep and powerful acoustics, Philips SHE 9800 headphones are the perfect solution. Precisely tuned 13.5 mm driver units and an Angled Acoustic design ensure superb sound reproduction with stunning clarity.

        Sound stage

        Powerful soundstage earpiece is beyond bass

        Ultra-soft silicone caps sit comfortably in your ears

        Ultra-soft silicone caps sit comfortably in your ears

        The 3 sizes of ultra-soft silicone caps of these Philips earphones sit comfortably in your ears without adding pressure to them whilst blocking out unwanted noise.

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        The soft flexi-grip material that the body of the headphone is sheathed in enhances its performance and extends its durability. It protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise could occur due to repeated bending of the headphone body from frequent contact with the user's fingertips when being put on and removed.

        Sound stage enhancer designed for spacious sound experience

        The sound stage enhancer design modifies the conventional headphone structure to complement the powerful micro drivers in producing a wider sound stage effect.

        Powerful micro drivers deliver the widest frequency range

        Specifically designed micro drivers produce extra deep bass and wider dynamic range to unleash the full potential of your iPod nano.

        Philips iLab acoustic tuning yields deep and powerful sound

        Meticulously tuned by Philips' state-of-the-art iLab expertise, the wide band sound stage from these headphones makes for an unforgettable listening experience. The underlying iLab technology ensures greater output from lower frequencies and helps to create a more balanced and accurate sound than that offered by traditional earphones.

        Angled Acoustics design provides exceptional noise isolation

        Derived from a thorough understanding of the anatomy of a human ear canal, the Angled Acoustic design adjusts the angle of the speaker tube and ear bud to individual ear canal shapes. Besides delivering sound directly to your ears, it also creates a perfect seal from ambient noise that enables you to listen to your music at lower volume levels.

        Ergonomic Angled Acoustic design ensures a natural fit

        Derived from a thorough understanding of the anatomy of a human ear canal, the Angled Acoustic design adjusts the angle of the speaker tube and ear bud to individual ear canal shapes, fitting your ears naturally.

        Durable carrying pouch includes a cable management solution.

        Made of a durable material, the sleek carrying case incorporates a cable bank that provides an easy solution for neat cable winding and headphone storage. It also provides additional protection for the headphones while not in use.

        Symmetrical cables come in equal lengths to avoid tangle

        These headphones have symmetrical cables to prevent them from tangling, and hence make for easy listening.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Impedance
          16  ohm
          Sensitivity
          106  dB
          Maximum power input
          50  mW
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          12 - 22,000  Hz
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          1.2 m + 1.8 m

        • Inner Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 42467 1
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Gross weight
          1.06  kg
          Height
          21.3  cm
          Length
          18.4  cm
          Net weight
          0.042  kg
          Tare weight
          1.018  kg
          Width
          13.2  cm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 42466 4
          Number of consumer packages
          24
          Gross weight
          9.429  kg
          Height
          45.8  cm
          Length
          38.8  cm
          Net weight
          0.336  kg
          Tare weight
          9.093  kg
          Width
          28.6  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          87 12581 35708 5
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Depth
          4.1  cm
          Gross weight
          0.2952  kg
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.014  kg
          Tare weight
          0.2812  kg
          Width
          17.5  cm

