Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    In ear headphones

    SHE9850/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    3 Awards
    • Crisp and detailed sound Crisp and detailed sound Crisp and detailed sound
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      In ear headphones

      SHE9850/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      3 Awards

      Crisp and detailed sound

      Philips SHE9850 headphones deliver the ultimate in pure sound. Backed by a high definition speaker, expert tuning and an Angled Acoustic design, they yield remarkably crisp, detailed and transparent audio with extended precision highs. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      In ear headphones

      Crisp and detailed sound

      Philips SHE9850 headphones deliver the ultimate in pure sound. Backed by a high definition speaker, expert tuning and an Angled Acoustic design, they yield remarkably crisp, detailed and transparent audio with extended precision highs. See all benefits

      Crisp and detailed sound

      Philips SHE9850 headphones deliver the ultimate in pure sound. Backed by a high definition speaker, expert tuning and an Angled Acoustic design, they yield remarkably crisp, detailed and transparent audio with extended precision highs. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      In ear headphones

      Crisp and detailed sound

      Philips SHE9850 headphones deliver the ultimate in pure sound. Backed by a high definition speaker, expert tuning and an Angled Acoustic design, they yield remarkably crisp, detailed and transparent audio with extended precision highs. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all in-ear-and-ear-bud

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        In ear headphones

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Crisp and detailed sound

        Exceptional comfort and noise isolation

        • Advanced Acoustic
        Ultra-soft silicone caps sit comfortably in your ears

        Ultra-soft silicone caps sit comfortably in your ears

        The 3 sizes of ultra-soft silicone caps of these Philips earphones sit comfortably in your ears without adding pressure to them whilst blocking out unwanted noise.

        Premium metal housing offers accurate sound transmission.

        Premium metal housing offers accurate sound transmission.

        Housed in superior metal, these earphones are shielded from unnecessary vibration for accurate sound transmission, resulting in smooth bass response and clear mid-to-high-range tones.

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        The soft flexi-grip material that the body of the headphone is sheathed in enhances its performance and extends its durability. It protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise could occur due to repeated bending of the headphone body from frequent contact with the user's fingertips when being put on and removed.

        Hi-definition transducer for accurate audio reproduction

        The motor of the receiver comprises a coil, a metal u-shaped armature and a pair of permanent magnets, as well as a drive rod and a diaphragm. Electromagnetic currents alter the armature's polarity up or down, moving the drive rod and diaphragm to generate sound output. The receiver components have been fine-tuned to produce greater output at lower frequencies while boosting the peaks at higher frequencies. The result is crisp, detailed and transparent audio with extended precision highs.

        Perfect in-ear seal blocks external noise

        The perfect in-ear seal of these earphones will surprise you with exceptional noise isolation.

        Angled Acoustics design provides exceptional noise isolation

        Derived from a thorough understanding of the anatomy of a human ear canal, the Angled Acoustic design adjusts the angle of the speaker tube and ear bud to individual ear canal shapes. Besides delivering sound directly to your ears, it also creates a perfect seal from ambient noise that enables you to listen to your music at lower volume levels.

        Ergonomic Angled Acoustic design ensures a natural fit

        Derived from a thorough understanding of the anatomy of a human ear canal, the Angled Acoustic design adjusts the angle of the speaker tube and ear bud to individual ear canal shapes, fitting your ears naturally.

        Foam sleeves create a tight seal for personalised fit

        Made from slow recovery foam, this pair of sleeves is a comfortable alternative to the rubber ear caps. A snug seal is created by these foam sleeves when they are compressed between the fingers before being inserted into the user's ear canal. After the earphone is held in place for a few seconds, the slow-recovery foam expands to create a secure and tight fit.

        A sleek metal carrying case with neat cable storage solution

        Made of high-quality metal with a luxurious touch, the compact carrying case incorporates a cable bank, which provides an easy solution for neat cable winding and headphone storage. It even includes a storage compartment for the foam sleeves. The hard case exterior also provides additional protection for the headphones when they are not in use.

        Symmetrical cables come in equal lengths to avoid tangle

        These headphones have symmetrical cables to prevent them from tangling, and hence make for easy listening.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Impedance
          12  ohm
          Sensitivity
          115 dB SPL/mW at 1 kHz
          Maximum power input
          3  mW
          Frequency response
          20 - 20,000  Hz

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          1.2 m + 1.8 m

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          1.163  kg
          Height
          21.3  cm
          Length
          18.4  cm
          Net weight
          0.045  kg
          Tare weight
          1.118  kg
          Width
          13.2  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 42471 8
          Number of consumer packages
          3

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          10.248  kg
          Height
          45.8  cm
          Length
          38.8  cm
          Net weight
          0.36  kg
          Tare weight
          9.888  kg
          Width
          28.6  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 42470 1
          Number of consumer packages
          24

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          4.1  cm
          Gross weight
          0.33365  kg
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.015  kg
          Tare weight
          0.31865  kg
          Width
          17.5  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 35705 4
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item