Crisp and detailed sound
Philips SHE9850 headphones deliver the ultimate in pure sound. Backed by a high definition speaker, expert tuning and an Angled Acoustic design, they yield remarkably crisp, detailed and transparent audio with extended precision highs. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
In ear headphones
The 3 sizes of ultra-soft silicone caps of these Philips earphones sit comfortably in your ears without adding pressure to them whilst blocking out unwanted noise.
Housed in superior metal, these earphones are shielded from unnecessary vibration for accurate sound transmission, resulting in smooth bass response and clear mid-to-high-range tones.
The soft flexi-grip material that the body of the headphone is sheathed in enhances its performance and extends its durability. It protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise could occur due to repeated bending of the headphone body from frequent contact with the user's fingertips when being put on and removed.
The motor of the receiver comprises a coil, a metal u-shaped armature and a pair of permanent magnets, as well as a drive rod and a diaphragm. Electromagnetic currents alter the armature's polarity up or down, moving the drive rod and diaphragm to generate sound output. The receiver components have been fine-tuned to produce greater output at lower frequencies while boosting the peaks at higher frequencies. The result is crisp, detailed and transparent audio with extended precision highs.
The perfect in-ear seal of these earphones will surprise you with exceptional noise isolation.
Derived from a thorough understanding of the anatomy of a human ear canal, the Angled Acoustic design adjusts the angle of the speaker tube and ear bud to individual ear canal shapes. Besides delivering sound directly to your ears, it also creates a perfect seal from ambient noise that enables you to listen to your music at lower volume levels.
Derived from a thorough understanding of the anatomy of a human ear canal, the Angled Acoustic design adjusts the angle of the speaker tube and ear bud to individual ear canal shapes, fitting your ears naturally.
Made from slow recovery foam, this pair of sleeves is a comfortable alternative to the rubber ear caps. A snug seal is created by these foam sleeves when they are compressed between the fingers before being inserted into the user's ear canal. After the earphone is held in place for a few seconds, the slow-recovery foam expands to create a secure and tight fit.
Made of high-quality metal with a luxurious touch, the compact carrying case incorporates a cable bank, which provides an easy solution for neat cable winding and headphone storage. It even includes a storage compartment for the foam sleeves. The hard case exterior also provides additional protection for the headphones when they are not in use.
These headphones have symmetrical cables to prevent them from tangling, and hence make for easy listening.
