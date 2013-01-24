Home
    PC Gaming Headset

    SHG7210/10
    PC Gaming
      PC Gaming Headset

      PC Gaming

      This dedicated gaming headset delivers extra bass, while its soft cushions provide enhanced wearing comfort for longer gaming sessions. The detachable microphone tube enhances the high sensitivity microphone performance for clear commands.

        PC Gaming

        Extra Bass

        • Detachable microphone
        • Black
        40 mm drivers for extra bass

        40 mm drivers for extra bass

        40 mm Neodymium driver delivers extra Bass for an immersive gaming experience.

        Soft cushions for long periods of gaming comfort

        Soft cushions for long periods of gaming comfort

        Extra soft cushions provide enhanced wearing comfort for even longer gaming sessions.

        High sensitivity mini-microphone for everyday chat

        High sensitivity mini-microphone for everyday chat

        The detachable microphone tube enhances the high sensitivity microphone performance for clear commands.

        Inline mute and volume controls for quick adjustments

        Inline mute and volume controls for quick adjustments

        Convenient inline mute and volume controls allow for quick adjustments.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Wearing style
          Headband

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Type
          Dynamic
          Maximum power input
          100 mW
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm
          Headphones frequency response
          20–20,000 Hz
          Headphones impedance
          32 Ohm
          Headphones sensitivity
          98 dB
          Microphone frequency response
          100–4000 Hz
          Microphone impedance
          2.2k Ohm
          Microphone sensitivity
          -42 dB
          Microphone cartridge
          4 mm

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          2 m
          Connector
          2 x 3.5 mm
          Type of cable
          Copper

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes
          Mute switch
          Yes

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          6.6  cm
          Height
          18  cm
          Weight
          0.12  kg
          Width
          15.6  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          22.2  cm
          Width
          19.5  cm
          Depth
          7.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.231  kg
          Net weight
          0.12  kg
          Tare weight
          0.111  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 63203 8
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Soother
          Type of shelf placement
          Soother

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1.752  kg
          GTIN
          1 87 12581 63203 5
          Height
          23.5  cm
          Length
          48.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.72  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          6
          Tare weight
          1.032  kg
          Width
          23  cm

