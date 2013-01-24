Home
    PC Gaming Headset

    SHG7980/10
    Advanced Gaming
      PC Gaming Headset

      SHG7980/10
      Advanced Gaming

      This dedicated gaming headset delivers explosive bass and immersive true to live digital sound so you can feel all the action. The over-ear design with leatherette cushions provides extended wearing comfort for even longer missions. See all benefits

      This dedicated gaming headset delivers explosive bass and immersive true to live digital sound so you can feel all the action. The over-ear design with leatherette cushions provides extended wearing comfort for even longer missions.

      Advanced Gaming

      This dedicated gaming headset delivers explosive bass and immersive true to live digital sound so you can feel all the action. The over-ear design with leatherette cushions provides extended wearing comfort for even longer missions.

      This dedicated gaming headset delivers explosive bass and immersive true to live digital sound so you can feel all the action. The over-ear design with leatherette cushions provides extended wearing comfort for even longer missions.

        Advanced Gaming

        Explosive Bass

        • Adjustable microphone
        • Black
        Powerful 40 mm drivers deliver explosive bass

        Powerful 40 mm drivers deliver explosive bass

        Powerful 40 mm driver deliver explosive bass and immersive true to live digital sound so you can feel all the action.

        Over-ear lightweight design for extended gaming comfort

        Over-ear lightweight design for extended gaming comfort

        The generous lightweight over-ear adjustable design of these Philips headphones ensures a perfect and comfortable fit. Soft cushions provide extended wearing comfort without feeling hot.

        Noise-cancelling microphone filters out background Noise

        Noise-cancelling microphone filters out background Noise

        Adjustable noise-cancelling microphone filters out distracting background noise.

        Inline mute and volume controls for quick adjustments

        Inline mute and volume controls for quick adjustments

        Convenient inline mute and volume controls allow for quick adjustments.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Wearing style
          Headband

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Semi-open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          500 mW
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm
          Headphones frequency response
          20–20,000 Hz
          Headphones impedance
          32 Ohm
          Headphones sensitivity
          93 dB
          Microphone frequency response
          100–4000 Hz
          Microphone impedance
          2.2k Ohm
          Microphone sensitivity
          -44 dB
          Microphone cartridge
          4 mm

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          2 m
          Connector
          USB
          Type of cable
          Copper

        • Convenience

          Mute switch
          Yes
          Volume control
          Yes

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Carton
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          87 12581 62616 7
          Height
          26  cm
          Width
          19.7  cm
          Depth
          10.6  cm
          Gross weight
          0.383  kg
          Net weight
          0.216  kg
          Tare weight
          0.167  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Length
          32.9  cm
          Width
          20.5  cm
          Height
          24.3  cm
          Gross weight
          1.4114  kg
          Net weight
          0.648  kg
          Tare weight
          0.7634  kg
          GTIN
          1 87 12581 62616 4

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          9.9  cm
          Height
          19  cm
          Weight
          0.216  kg
          Width
          18.1  cm

