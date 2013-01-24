Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    In-Ear Headset

    SHH3580/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Small yet loud Small yet loud Small yet loud
      -{discount-value}

      In-Ear Headset

      SHH3580/10
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Small yet loud

      The ultra small in-ear design conforms to your ear shape for the best fit. Quality speakers provide powerful sound. The integrated mic picks up your voice clearly. It is ideal for long hours of music listening and conversation. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £25.53
      Find similar products

      In-Ear Headset

      Small yet loud

      The ultra small in-ear design conforms to your ear shape for the best fit. Quality speakers provide powerful sound. The integrated mic picks up your voice clearly. It is ideal for long hours of music listening and conversation. See all benefits

      Small yet loud

      The ultra small in-ear design conforms to your ear shape for the best fit. Quality speakers provide powerful sound. The integrated mic picks up your voice clearly. It is ideal for long hours of music listening and conversation. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £25.53
      Find similar products

      In-Ear Headset

      Small yet loud

      The ultra small in-ear design conforms to your ear shape for the best fit. Quality speakers provide powerful sound. The integrated mic picks up your voice clearly. It is ideal for long hours of music listening and conversation. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all in-ear-ear-bud-headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        In-Ear Headset

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Small yet loud

        for your mobile phones

        • Black and Red
        Integrated microphone and call button

        Integrated microphone and call button

        With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy hands-free calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.

        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

        With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, there is sure to be a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

        Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

        Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

        Ultra small, lightweight in-ear design for best fit in smaller ears, for many hours listening.

        Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

        Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

        Small efficient speakers for Philips earphones ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with powerful bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.

        Angled Acoustic Pipe channels directional and precise sound

        Angled Acoustic Pipe is designed according to the curvature of the human ear canal so that sound waves from the speaker are directed precisely to your ear drum with the highest definition

        Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

        The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear, and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for a high-intensity listening experience.

        3.5 mm plug for Blackberry, HTC, iPhone, LG, Motorola, Palm

        3.5 mm stereo connector for Blackberry, HTC, iPhone, LG, Motorola and Palm

        Extra 3.5 mm plug for Nokia, Sony Ericsson, Samsung

        Extra 3.5 mm stereo connector for Nokia, Sony Ericsson and Samsung

        A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Rubberised cable relief enhances durability

        To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.

        Technical Specifications

        • Inner Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 55526 9
          Gross weight
          0.1752  kg
          Height
          19.1  cm
          Length
          10.6  cm
          Net weight
          0.04956  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Tare weight
          0.12564  kg
          Width
          8.2  cm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 55525 2
          Gross weight
          1.65  kg
          Height
          20.9  cm
          Length
          34.8  cm
          Net weight
          0.39648  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          24
          Tare weight
          1.25352  kg
          Width
          22.6  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Depth
          2.5  cm
          EAN
          69 23410 70393 1
          Gross weight
          0.04202  kg
          Height
          17  cm
          Net weight
          0.01652  kg
          Tare weight
          0.0255  kg
          Width
          9.5  cm

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          Chrome-plated
          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Type of cable
          Copper

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Semi-open
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          12-23,500  Hz
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          50 mW
          Sensitivity
          102 dB
          Speaker diameter
          8 mm
          Type
          Dynamic
          Voice coil
          CCAW

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 3 sizes of ear caps transparent
        • Extra 3.5 mm connector

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item