Other items in the box
- 3 sizes of ear caps transparent
- Extra 3.5 mm connector
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Small yet loud
The ultra small in-ear design conforms to your ear shape for the best fit. Quality speakers provide powerful sound. The integrated mic picks up your voice clearly. It is ideal for long hours of music listening and conversation. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Small yet loud
The ultra small in-ear design conforms to your ear shape for the best fit. Quality speakers provide powerful sound. The integrated mic picks up your voice clearly. It is ideal for long hours of music listening and conversation. See all benefits
Small yet loud
The ultra small in-ear design conforms to your ear shape for the best fit. Quality speakers provide powerful sound. The integrated mic picks up your voice clearly. It is ideal for long hours of music listening and conversation. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Small yet loud
The ultra small in-ear design conforms to your ear shape for the best fit. Quality speakers provide powerful sound. The integrated mic picks up your voice clearly. It is ideal for long hours of music listening and conversation. See all benefits
In-Ear Headset
Philips shop price
Total:
With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy hands-free calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.
With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, there is sure to be a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.
Ultra small, lightweight in-ear design for best fit in smaller ears, for many hours listening.
Small efficient speakers for Philips earphones ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with powerful bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.
Angled Acoustic Pipe is designed according to the curvature of the human ear canal so that sound waves from the speaker are directed precisely to your ear drum with the highest definition
The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear, and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for a high-intensity listening experience.
3.5 mm stereo connector for Blackberry, HTC, iPhone, LG, Motorola and Palm
Extra 3.5 mm stereo connector for Nokia, Sony Ericsson and Samsung
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.
Inner Carton
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions
Connectivity
Sound