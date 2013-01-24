Home
    Headset for iPhone with remote and mic

    SHH4507/10
    • Cushion Comfort Cushion Comfort Cushion Comfort
      SHH4507/10

      SHH4507/10
      Cushion Comfort

      Soft silicone earpads gently cushion this headset in your ear. Also comes with integrated mic, volume and track control for your iPhone, iPod and iPad.

        Cushion Comfort

        for iPhone, iPod and iPad

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

        In-line remote with mic, volume and control

        Want to skip a track? Change the volume? Accept or reject a call? Record a voice memo? The remote features a sensitive mic as well as volume controls, call and skip functions. It can also trigger voice control. With this headset, control is at your fingertips - no need to keep your iPhone or iPod accessible or to unlock the screen.

        Twin vents balance the high sounds and bass tones

        Specially designed vents that channel the air balance the high tones and bass for a more rounded listening experience.

        Air cushioned caps for superb cushioning comfort

        Air between the cap and the driver gives you a soft feel like a pillow as it reduces the pressure on your ears.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          12-23,500  Hz
          Speaker diameter
          13.5 mm
          Acoustic system
          Open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          50 mW
          Sensitivity
          102 dB
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Type of cable
          OFC
          Compatible with:
          iPad, iPhone 3GS, iPod nano (4th and 5th generation), iPod shuffle (3rd generation), iPod touch (2nd generation), iPod classic 120GB/ 160 GB (Your device may require the latest software for support)
          Cable Connection
          Two-parallel, symmetric
          Finishing of connector
          Gold plated
          Microphone
          Built-in microphone

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes

        • Inner Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 55704 1
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Gross weight
          0.228  kg
          Net weight
          0.045  kg
          Tare weight
          0.183  kg
          Height
          10.4  cm
          Length
          18.5  cm
          Width
          10.5  cm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 55703 4
          Number of consumer packages
          24
          Gross weight
          2.206  kg
          Height
          25  cm
          Length
          39.2  cm
          Net weight
          0.36  kg
          Tare weight
          1.846  kg
          Width
          23.2  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          69 23410 70471 6
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Height
          17.2  cm
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Depth
          3  cm
          Gross weight
          0.06  kg
          Net weight
          0.015  kg
          Tare weight
          0.045  kg

        • Product dimensions

          Cable length
          120  cm
          Weight
          0.015  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • iPhone In Line Mic and Remote
        • iPhone headset qsg

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

