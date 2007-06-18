Search terms

    Headband headphones

    SHH9501/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Superb Sound Superb Sound Superb Sound
      -{discount-value}

      Headband headphones

      SHH9501/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Superb Sound

      Ultra lightweight, foldable headband headphones for premium, high-quality sound from your music phone. The large 40 mm studio-grade speakers create spectacular detailed sound and the closed ear shells block external noise.

            Superb Sound

            for Nokia XpressMusic phones

            40 mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

            The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite Mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.

            Closed type design blocks out ambient noise

            Sounds around you are perfectly blocked out while the sound from the headphone is kept in a sealed chamber for perfect quality. This makes the headphones ideal for monitoring during live music or recording sessions.

            Enjoy best-in-class performance and optimum sound quality

            Acoustically-tuned design and high-quality drivers ensure best-in-class audio performance.

            Neodymium magnet enhances bass performance and sensitivity

            Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

            24 k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra-reliable connection

            You can rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

            Headband padding for soft, cushioned, comfortable fit.

            The soft materials used for the headband cushion ensure comfortable prolonged use.

            Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

            The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

            Microphone-friendly cable length

            The cable length of these headphones is designed to optimise sound pick up from the microphone of your headset connector. It also optimises the overall cable length of these headphones combined with a headset connector. Headset connectors allow the use of standard headphones (without a mic and with a standard 3.5 mm headphones plug) with a mobile phone. They often come with mobile phones but can also be purchased separately. For most mobile phone brands, Philips SHH1XXX headset connectors are available. It also optimises overall cable length to the mobile phone.

            Split cable enables convenient remote control connection

            This standard cable has a 3.5 mm socket on one end and a 3.5 mm plug on the other for extending your freedom of movement with headphones.

            Foldable for compactness, fits easily in your pocket

            The headphone is designed to fold extremely small, so it fits in your pocket.

            Made for Nokia XpressMusic

            This product has been designed for use with Nokia XpressMusic phones. Extensive testing has been carried out with these phones to make sure you will get the best out of your phone in combination with this Philips product.

            Technical Specifications

            • Sound

              Acoustic system
              Open
              Magnet type
              Neodymium
              Voice coil
              CCAW
              Diaphragm
              Mylar dome
              Frequency response
              10–28,000  Hz
              Impedance
              32 Ohm
              Maximum power input
              50 mW
              Sensitivity
              96 dB
              Speaker diameter
              40 mm
              Type
              Dynamic

            • Connectivity

              Cable Connection
              Two-parallel, symmetric
              Cable length
              0.35 m + 1 m
              Connector
              3.5 mm stereo
              Finishing of connector
              24k Gold plated
              Type of cable
              OFC

            • Accessories

              Extension cable
              Yes

            • Packaging dimensions

              Depth
              5.5  cm
              Gross weight
              0.25  kg
              Height
              24.7  cm
              Net weight
              0.1  kg
              Tare weight
              0.15  kg
              Width
              19.7  cm

            • Outer Carton

              Gross weight
              2.52  kg
              Height
              29  cm
              Length
              39  cm
              Net weight
              0.6  kg
              Tare weight
              1.92  kg
              Width
              22.5  cm

            • Inner Carton

              Gross weight
              1.03  kg
              Height
              27  cm
              Length
              21  cm
              Net weight
              0.3  kg
              Tare weight
              0.73  kg
              Width
              18.5  cm

            What's in the box?

            Packaging photograph - highres 1447x756

            Other items in the box

            • Extension cable

