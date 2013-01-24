Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Headset for iPhone with remote and mic

    SHH9567/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Powerful sound Powerful sound Powerful sound
      -{discount-value}

      Headset for iPhone with remote and mic

      SHH9567/10
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Powerful sound

      It delivers detailed sound and perfect noise isolation. Its cushioned and self-adjusting inner headband comfortably hugs your head. Also comes with integrated mic, volume and track control for your iPhone, iPod and iPad. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £71.49
      Find similar products

      Headset for iPhone with remote and mic

      Powerful sound

      It delivers detailed sound and perfect noise isolation. Its cushioned and self-adjusting inner headband comfortably hugs your head. Also comes with integrated mic, volume and track control for your iPhone, iPod and iPad. See all benefits

      Powerful sound

      It delivers detailed sound and perfect noise isolation. Its cushioned and self-adjusting inner headband comfortably hugs your head. Also comes with integrated mic, volume and track control for your iPhone, iPod and iPad. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £71.49
      Find similar products

      Headset for iPhone with remote and mic

      Powerful sound

      It delivers detailed sound and perfect noise isolation. Its cushioned and self-adjusting inner headband comfortably hugs your head. Also comes with integrated mic, volume and track control for your iPhone, iPod and iPad. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all in-ear-ear-bud-headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Headset for iPhone with remote and mic

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Powerful sound

        for iPhone, iPod and iPad

        • Over-ear
        • Black
        Sound isolating super soft ear cushions

        Sound isolating super soft ear cushions

        The deluxe super soft ear cushions enable you to wear your headphones for as long as you like without discomfort.

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

        A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        40 mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

        The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite Mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.

        Carrying pouch protects your headphones when not in use

        Look after your headphones and stop the cable getting tangled by storing them in this handy soft pouch.

        Closed type design blocks out ambient noise

        Sounds around you are perfectly blocked out while the sound from the headphone is kept in a sealed chamber for perfect quality. This makes the headphones ideal for monitoring during live music or recording sessions.

        Self-adjusting inner headband

        Typically, headphones worn outdoors are adjustable by sliding an extendable headband into position. This can be inconvenient as it usually has to be done every time you use them. But now you can get your music fix faster and easier thanks to the flexible, self-adjusting inner headband on these headphones, which automatically adjusts to your head's shape and size.

        In-line remote with mic, volume and control

        Want to skip a track? Change the volume? Accept or reject a call? Record a voice memo? The remote features a sensitive mic as well as volume controls, call and skip functions. It can also trigger voice control. With this headset, control is at your fingertips - no need to keep your iPhone or iPod accessible or to unlock the screen.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product dimensions

          Width
          14  cm
          Height
          19.2  cm
          Depth
          5.6  cm
          Weight
          0.15  kg

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Single-sided cable
          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Compatible with:
          iPad, iPhone 3GS, iPod nano (4th and 5th generation), iPod shuffle (3rd generation), iPod touch (2nd generation), iPod classic 120GB/ 160 GB (Your device may require the latest software for support)
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          24k Gold plated
          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Semi-open
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          12–24,000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          50 mW
          Sensitivity
          105 dB
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm
          Type
          Dynamic
          Voice coil
          CCAW

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 55707 2
          Gross weight
          1.645  kg
          Height
          25  cm
          Length
          29  cm
          Net weight
          0.45  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Tare weight
          1.195  kg
          Width
          21.8  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Type of shelf placement
          Soother
          Depth
          7.5  cm
          EAN
          69 23410 70473 0
          Gross weight
          0,445  kg
          Height
          20  cm
          Net weight
          0.15  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Soother
          Tare weight
          0.295  kg
          Width
          19.5  cm

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item