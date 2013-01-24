Search terms
Powerful sound
It delivers detailed sound and perfect noise isolation. Its cushioned and self-adjusting inner headband comfortably hugs your head. Also comes with integrated mic, volume and track control for your iPhone, iPod and iPad. See all benefits
The deluxe super soft ear cushions enable you to wear your headphones for as long as you like without discomfort.
A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite Mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.
Look after your headphones and stop the cable getting tangled by storing them in this handy soft pouch.
Sounds around you are perfectly blocked out while the sound from the headphone is kept in a sealed chamber for perfect quality. This makes the headphones ideal for monitoring during live music or recording sessions.
Typically, headphones worn outdoors are adjustable by sliding an extendable headband into position. This can be inconvenient as it usually has to be done every time you use them. But now you can get your music fix faster and easier thanks to the flexible, self-adjusting inner headband on these headphones, which automatically adjusts to your head's shape and size.
Want to skip a track? Change the volume? Accept or reject a call? Record a voice memo? The remote features a sensitive mic as well as volume controls, call and skip functions. It can also trigger voice control. With this headset, control is at your fingertips - no need to keep your iPhone or iPod accessible or to unlock the screen.
