Microphone-friendly cable length

The cable length of these headphones is designed to optimise sound pick up from the microphone of your headset connector. It also optimises the overall cable length of these headphones combined with a headset connector. Headset connectors allow the use of standard headphones (without a mic and with a standard 3.5 mm headphones plug) with a mobile phone. They often come with mobile phones but can also be purchased separately. For most mobile phone brands, Philips SHH1XXX headset connectors are available. It also optimises overall cable length to the mobile phone.