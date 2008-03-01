Search terms

      Intensive research produced these ergonomically designed headphones with a unique angled acoustic pipe design. With a natural fit, they direct precise sound straight to your ear drum resulting in distortion-free music from your phone.

        Precise directional sound

        Precise directional sound

          Precise directional sound

            Precise directional sound

            for mobile phones

            Turbo bass air vents for deepest and richest bass

            Turbo bass air vents for deepest and richest bass

            Turbo Bass air vents allow air movement for high-fidelity reproduction of the deepest and richest bass.

            Super soft rubber caps for sensational comfort

            The ultra-soft rubber material on the rubber caps is sensational to the touch and adapts effortlessly to your ear. In-ear headphones have never been this comfortable.

            Split cable enables convenient remote control connection

            This standard cable has a 3.5 mm socket on one end and a 3.5 mm plug on the other for extending your freedom of movement with headphones.

            Angled Acoustic Pipe channels directional and precise sound

            Angled Acoustic Pipe is designed according to the curvature of the human ear canal so that sound waves from the speaker are directed precisely to your ear drum with the highest definition

            Comfortable silicone rubber ear caps for long-lasting comfort

            The ear caps are made of extra soft silicone material that is sensational to the touch and fits effortlessly into your ear. They feel so good that you simply don't want to take them off.

            Ergonomic in-ear design for the best comfort and snug fit

            Angled Acoustic Pipe is ergonomically designed according to the anatomy of the human ear canal. It fits in the ear so snugly and comfortably that you can put it on and simply forget about it.

            Exceptional noise isolation for quality sound at low volume

            You don't have to turn up the volume in noisy places any more. Angled Acoustic Pipe and the perfectly sealing ear buds cut off background noise significantly, delivering the same quality sound at a lower volume and with a longer battery life.

            Extension cord provides extra cable length for convenience.

            With the extra length provided by the extension cord, you have more freedom to move around without carrying your audio source. You can also customise the cable length according to your specific needs.

            Handy zip pouch stores headphones and cable neatly.

            This sumptuous little zip pouch not only looks hip, but also stores your headphones and cable neatly when they're not in use.

            Precisely tuned speakers reproduce a wide frequency range

            Acoustically tuned speaker drivers are carefully designed to reproduce the widest possible frequency range in any recording, delivering the deepest rich bass and crystal clear treble in every piece of music you listen to

            Microphone-friendly cable length

            The cable length of these headphones is designed to optimise sound pick up from the microphone of your headset connector. It also optimises the overall cable length of these headphones combined with a headset connector. Headset connectors allow the use of standard headphones (without a mic and with a standard 3.5 mm headphones plug) with a mobile phone. They often come with mobile phones but can also be purchased separately. For most mobile phone brands, Philips SHH1XXX headset connectors are available. It also optimises overall cable length to the mobile phone.

            Technical Specifications

            • Sound

              Acoustic system
              open
              Magnet type
              Neodymium
              Voice coil
              CCAW
              Diaphragm
              Mylar dome
              Frequency response
              6 — 23 500  Hz
              Impedance
              24  ohm
              Maximum power input
              50  mW
              Sensitivity
              100  dB
              Speaker diameter
              8.6  mm
              Type
              Dynamic

            • Connectivity

              Cable Connection
              two-parallel, asymmetric
              Cable length
              0.35 m + 1 m
              Connector
              3.5  mm
              Finishing of connector
              Gold-plated
              Type of cable
              OFC

            • Accessories

              Included
              transport case
              Extension cable
              1.2  m

            • Inner Carton

              Gross weight
              1.022  kg
              Height
              14  cm
              Length
              27.6  cm
              Net weight
              0.054  kg
              Tare weight
              0.968  kg
              Width
              24.3  cm

            • Outer Carton

              Gross weight
              15.5  kg
              Height
              57.5  cm
              Length
              56  cm
              Net weight
              0.864  kg
              Tare weight
              14.636  kg
              Width
              50.5  cm

            • Packaging dimensions

              Depth
              3.9  cm
              Gross weight
              0.119  kg
              Height
              22  cm
              Net weight
              0.009  kg
              Tare weight
              0.11  kg
              Width
              10.2  cm

            What's in the box?

            Packaging photograph - highres 1447x756

            Other items in the box

            • 3 pairs of ear buds (S, M, L)
            • Protective pouch
            • iPhone plug

