    Headset for iPhone with remote and mic

    SHH9756/00
      Headset for iPhone with remote and mic

SHH9756/00

Blissfully comfortable

With its soft, gel cushioned speaker sleeves and a design that snugly fits your ear canal, this headset will be your perfect match. And with its integrated remote with mic, control is at your fingertips without reaching for your iPhone.

        Blissfully comfortable

        for iPhone

        In-line remote with mic, volume and control

        Want to skip a track? Change the volume? Accept or reject a call? Record a voice memo? The remote features a sensitive mic as well as volume controls, call and skip functions. It can also trigger voice control. With this headset, control is at your fingertips - no need to keep your iPhone or iPod accessible or to unlock the screen.

        Blissfully comfortable with gel housing

        Designed for blissful comfort, these headphones are wrapped in a gel sleeve. The soft sleeve gently moulds to the shape of your outer ear to make these your new favourite headphones.

        Accurate sound

        Ergonomically designed to deliver accurate sound directly into your ear. A perfect seal keeps noise out for pure immersion in your music and calls.

        Exceptional noise isolation for quality sound at low volume

        You don't have to turn up the volume in noisy places any more. Angled Acoustic Pipe and the perfectly sealing ear buds cut off background noise significantly, delivering the same quality sound at a lower volume and with a longer battery life.

        Carry case protects your headphones when not in use

        This case is the most convenient way to look after your headphones and prevent the cable tangling when not in use.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          5 - 23,500  Hz
          Speaker diameter
          8.6 mm
          Acoustic system
          Open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          50 mW
          Sensitivity
          103 dB
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm plug (4 poles) for iPhone/iPod
          Finishing of connector
          24k Gold-plated
          Type of cable
          OFC
          Compatible with:
          iPhone 3GS, iPod touch 2nd generation, iPod classic 120 GB, iPod nano 4th generation (video) (Your iPhone or iPod may require the latest software for support of mic and volume control).

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes

        • Inner Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 50093 1
          Number of consumer packages
          6
          Height
          16.8  cm
          Width
          10.5  cm
          Length
          26  cm
          Gross weight
          0.628  kg
          Net weight
          0.0744  kg
          Tare weight
          0.5536  kg

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 50089 4
          Number of consumer packages
          96
          Height
          35.8  cm
          Width
          43.5  cm
          Length
          53.5  cm
          Gross weight
          11  kg
          Net weight
          1.1904  kg
          Tare weight
          9.8096  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          87 12581 50085 6
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Height
          17.2  cm
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Depth
          4  cm
          Gross weight
          0.093  kg
          Net weight
          0.0124  kg
          Tare weight
          0.0806  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • she9550 3 sizes of ear caps
        • Case
        • iPhone In Line Mic and Remote
        • iPhone headset qsg

