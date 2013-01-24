Home
      Lightweight comfort, powerful sound

      Lightweight Headset

SHL1705BK/10

Headphones with ultra-lightweight headband design and soft ear cushions that make you feel so comfortable that it feels like you're wearing nothing, even for long listening sessions. The ear shells can also swivel for flat storage.

        Lightweight comfort, powerful sound

        Durable lightweight design

        30 mm speaker driver delivers big sound performance

        Compact for wearing comfort, yet big enough to deliver crisp, powerful sound, the 30 mm speaker driver is the perfect size for non-distorted listening enjoyment.

        Ultra lightweight headband improves comfort and fit

        The slim, lightweight, stainless steel headband is so light you'll hardly notice you're wearing it.

        Simple headband can be fully adjusted for the best fit

        Very simple headband design, but is fully adjustable to fit every head size.

        Completely cushioned earshells provide extra comfort

        The whole ear shells of these Philips headphones are completely cushioned with soft foam. You will feel so comfortable that you will hardly notice you are wearing them.

        Foldable headband makes headphone easy to carry around

        The headphone can fold down to a small size for convenient storage when not in use.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Voice coil
          Copper
          Frequency response
          19 - 20 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          30 mW
          Sensitivity
          103 dB
          Speaker diameter
          32 mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          gold plated
          Type of cable
          Copper
          Compatible with:
          iPhone, Blackberry, HTC, LG, Motorola, Palm

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          0.6405  kg
          Height
          21  cm
          Length
          24  cm
          Net weight
          0.204  kg
          Tare weight
          0.4365  kg
          Width
          11  cm
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 71227 5

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          3.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.164  kg
          Height
          22.2  cm
          Net weight
          0.068  kg
          Tare weight
          0.096  kg
          Width
          19.5  cm
          EAN
          69 23410 71227 8
          Number of products included
          3
          Packaging type
          Soother
          Type of shelf placement
          Soother

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          5.5  cm
          Height
          16.5  cm
          Weight
          0.0679  kg
          Width
          14  cm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item