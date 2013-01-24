Home
    Headband headphones

    SHL4000/10
    Dynamic bass
      Headband headphones

      SHL4000/10
      Dynamic bass

      Headphones with a classic headband design combined with rotational soft cushioned earshells to ensure you feel comfortable, even during long listening sessions.

      Headband headphones

      Dynamic bass

      Headphones with a classic headband design combined with rotational soft cushioned earshells to ensure you feel comfortable, even during long listening sessions. See all benefits

      Dynamic bass

      Headphones with a classic headband design combined with rotational soft cushioned earshells to ensure you feel comfortable, even during long listening sessions. See all benefits

      Headband headphones

      Dynamic bass

      Headphones with a classic headband design combined with rotational soft cushioned earshells to ensure you feel comfortable, even during long listening sessions. See all benefits

        Dynamic bass

        Tune in or out with the rotational ear cups

        • On-ear
        • Black

        A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        30 mm speaker driver delivers big sound performance

        Compact for wearing comfort, yet big enough to deliver crisp, powerful sound, the 30 mm speaker driver is the perfect size for non-distorted listening enjoyment.

        Completely cushioned earshells provide extra comfort

        The whole ear shells of these Philips headphones are completely cushioned with soft foam. You will feel so comfortable that you will hardly notice you are wearing them.

        Rotatable ear shells let you tune in/out of your surroundings

        More user-friendly, rotatable ear shells design for hearing background sound easily

        Ultra compact, foldable design for easy portability

        Three simple and easy steps to become really compact and foldable, which is excellent for travel and lets you take your music anywhere

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          closed
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Maximum power input
          40  mW
          Sensitivity
          102  dB
          Speaker diameter
          32  mm
          Frequency response
          18 - 21,000  Hz

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-sided
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5 and 6.3  mm
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated
          Type of cable
          Copper

        • Accessories

          Adapter plug
          3.5 - 6.3  mm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          7.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.266  kg
          Height
          20  cm
          Net weight
          0.12  kg
          Tare weight
          0.146  kg
          Width
          19.5  cm
          EAN
          69 23410 71014 4
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1.05  kg
          Height
          23  cm
          Length
          24.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.36  kg
          Tare weight
          0.69  kg
          Width
          21.5  cm
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 71014 1

