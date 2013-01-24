Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Headband headphones

    SHL4500WT/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Dynamic bass, comfortable fit Dynamic bass, comfortable fit Dynamic bass, comfortable fit
      -{discount-value}

      Headband headphones

      SHL4500WT/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Dynamic bass, comfortable fit

      Lightweight headphone design with powerful 40-mm neodymium speakers, auto-adjustable ear shells and highly breathable perforated cushions. It is definitely your best companion for outdoor use. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Headband headphones

      Dynamic bass, comfortable fit

      Lightweight headphone design with powerful 40-mm neodymium speakers, auto-adjustable ear shells and highly breathable perforated cushions. It is definitely your best companion for outdoor use. See all benefits

      Dynamic bass, comfortable fit

      Lightweight headphone design with powerful 40-mm neodymium speakers, auto-adjustable ear shells and highly breathable perforated cushions. It is definitely your best companion for outdoor use. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Headband headphones

      Dynamic bass, comfortable fit

      Lightweight headphone design with powerful 40-mm neodymium speakers, auto-adjustable ear shells and highly breathable perforated cushions. It is definitely your best companion for outdoor use. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all over-ear-on-ear-headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Headband headphones

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Dynamic bass, comfortable fit

        • Over-ear
        • White
        Acoustically tuned 40 mm neodymium speakers for powerful bass

        Acoustically tuned 40 mm neodymium speakers for powerful bass

        Immerse in detailed, balanced sound, thanks to acoustically tuned 40 mm drivers. Backed by Philips' heritage in sound excellence, your Philips headphones are carefully engineered to reproduce clean, detailed yet natural sound for truly captivating music enjoyment.

        Auto-adjustable earshells allow a custom fit to your head

        Auto-adjustable earshells allow a custom fit to your head

        The auto-adjustable ear shells of your Philips headphones are designed for a customised, ergonomic fit and to keep in sound. They are self-adjustable to fit the shape of your head, without adding any pressure.

        Over-the-ear type provides excellent sound isolation

        Over-the-ear type provides excellent sound isolation

        Block out environmental noise when you enjoy your favourite music with over-the-ear sound isolating cushions. The soft ear cushions enclose the speakers around your ears to create excellent sound isolation. Designed to alleviate pressure on your ears, you can wear your over-the-ear headphones in true comfort and for long periods of time.

        Highly breathable perforated-cushions to disperse heat

        Highly breathable perforated-cushions to disperse heat

        A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          69 23410 71791 4
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Depth
          8.5  cm
          Depth
          3.3  inch
          Gross weight
          0.34  kg
          Gross weight
          0.750  lb
          Height
          21.5  cm
          Height
          8.5  inch
          Net weight
          0.18  kg
          Net weight
          0.397  lb
          Tare weight
          0.353  lb
          Tare weight
          0.16  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          19.5  cm
          Width
          7.7  inch

        • Outer Carton

          GTIN
          1 69 23410 71791 1
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Gross weight
          1.34  kg
          Gross weight
          2.954  lb
          Height
          9.4  inch
          Height
          24  cm
          Length
          27  cm
          Length
          10.6  inch
          Net weight
          0.54  kg
          Net weight
          1.190  lb
          Tare weight
          1.764  lb
          Tare weight
          0.8  kg
          Width
          8.2  inch
          Width
          20.8  cm

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          one-sided
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Frequency response
          20 - 20,000  Hz
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          100  mW
          Sensitivity
          104  dB
          Speaker diameter
          40  mm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          3.1  inch
          Depth
          7.9  cm
          Height
          18.8  cm
          Height
          7.4  inch
          Weight
          0.179  kg
          Weight
          0.395  lb
          Width
          6.5  inch
          Width
          16.5  cm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item