    Headphones with mic

    SHL5005/00
    Overall Rating / 5
      For the love of music

      These headphones are designed so you can enjoy your music everywhere you go. The soft cushions allow you to keep on listening to your favourite tracks. The great sound quality gives you a new listening experience.

        For the love of music

        Everywhere you go!

        • 32 mm drivers/closed-back
        • On-ear
        • Soft ear cushions
        • Flat folding

        Soft ear cushions so you can keep on listening

        Soft leather ear cushions so you can keep on listening to your favourite tracks.

        Lightweight headband enhances comfort and adds durability

        The lightweight material used for the headband

        Headphone folds flat for easy storing and carrying

        Headphone folds flat for easy storing and carrying

        Noise isolation for pure music

        Soft cushions that smartly cover your ear to block out any ambient noise.

        A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Steel spring headband for a flexible fit on your head

        The slim stainless steel headband is lightweight but resilient at the same time, so it hugs your head securely while hardly adding any weight.

        32-mm (1.3") speaker drivers give you great sound with deep base

        32-mm (1.3") speaker drivers give you great sound with deep base

        Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

        The built-in microphone lets you switch from listening to music to taking phone calls - easily, so you'll always stay connected with what matters most to you.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          9–24 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          40 mW
          Sensitivity
          104 dB
          Speaker diameter
          32 mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          24k Gold plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          0.681  kg
          Gross weight
          1.501  lb
          GTIN
          1 69 51613 99143 2
          Height
          8.0  inch
          Height
          20.4  cm
          Length
          9.8  inch
          Length
          24.9  cm
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Tare weight
          0.318  kg
          Tare weight
          0.701  lb
          Width
          5.0  inch
          Width
          12.8  cm
          Net weight
          0.363  kg
          Net weight
          0.800  lb

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          3.6  cm
          Depth
          1.4  inch
          EAN
          69 51613 99143 5
          Gross weight
          0.171  kg
          Gross weight
          0.377  lb
          Height
          22.5  cm
          Height
          8.9  inch
          Net weight
          0.267  lb
          Net weight
          0.121  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Tare weight
          0.110  lb
          Tare weight
          0.05  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          6.8  inch
          Width
          17.2  cm

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

