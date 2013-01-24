Home
    Headband headphones

    SHL5011/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • For the love of music For the love of music For the love of music
      -{discount-value}

      Headband headphones

      SHL5011/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      For the love of music

      These headphones are designed so you can enjoy your music everywhere you go. The soft cushions allow you to keep on listening to your favourite tracks. The great sound quality gives you a new listening experience.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £40.85
        For the love of music

        Everywhere you go!

        Lightweight headband enhances comfort and adds durability

        The lightweight material used for the headband

        30 mm speaker drivers give you great sound with a deep bass

        30 mm speaker drivers give you great sound with a deep bass

        Headphone folds flat for easy storing and carrying

        Headphone folds flat for easy storing and carrying

        Noise isolation for pure music

        Soft cushions that smartly cover your ear to block out any ambient noise.

        A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Steel spring headband for a flexible fit on your head

        The slim stainless steel headband is lightweight but resilient at the same time, so it hugs your head securely while hardly adding any weight.

        Soft ear cushions so you can keep on listening

        Soft leather ear cushions so you can keep on listening to your favourite tracks.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          10–28,000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          50 mW
          Sensitivity
          106 dB
          Speaker diameter
          30 mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          24k Gold plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Box
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          69 23410 71029 8
          Depth
          8  cm
          Gross weight
          0.369  kg
          Height
          20  cm
          Net weight
          0.123  kg
          Tare weight
          0.246  kg
          Width
          19.5  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Gross weight
          1.3  kg
          Height
          21.6  cm
          Length
          25  cm
          Net weight
          0.369  kg
          Tare weight
          0.931  kg
          Width
          20.3  cm
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 71029 5

