    Headphones with mic

    SHL5205PP/10
    Powered by deep, dynamic bass
      Headphones with mic

      SHL5205PP/10
      Powered by deep, dynamic bass

      Japanese pop culture and chic simplicity lend iconic flair to the CitiScape Shibuya Headphone. Its lightweight, breathable headband with auto-fitting, noise-isolating cushions ensures perfect fit and comfort while you immerse yourself in powerful bass sounds.

        Powered by deep, dynamic bass

        with sound-isolating cushions

        • 40-mm drivers/closed-back
        • On-ear
        • Soft inner headband
        • Single-sided flat cable
        Powerful 40 mm drivers deliver deep and dynamic bass

        Powerful 40 mm drivers deliver deep and dynamic bass

        Get into your groove with music that packs a solid punch, thanks to powerful 40 mm drivers that deliver deep and dynamic bass. With Philips' background in sound excellence, you can trust that your CitiScape headphones will ensure a vividly moving sound experience — wherever you go.

        Flat 1.2 m anti-tangle cable keeps you kink- and knot-free

        Flat 1.2 m anti-tangle cable keeps you kink- and knot-free

        Say goodbye to wrestling with knotted and messy cables in and out of your bag. Your CitiScape headphones' flat 1.2 m anti-tangle cable stays kink- and knot-free—always. Now you can focus on what matters most, like enjoying your music with ease wherever you go.

        Soft breathable headband for long-listening comfort

        Soft breathable headband for long-listening comfort

        The soft and lightweight headband is perforated in order to release heat build-up when you're wearing your CitiScape headphones.

        Soft foam cushions for music enjoyment in true comfort

        Soft foam cushions for music enjoyment in true comfort

        Ultra-soft and supple cushions hug the contours of your ears comfortably and securely to form a perfect seal. Not only are they designed to ensure the best possible fit — whatever your head shape, they also let you immerse yourself in music enjoyment for extended periods of time. In fact, they're so comfortable, you may even forget that you have them on.

        On-ear isolating cushions block out the city noise

        On-ear isolating cushions block out the city noise

        Be part of the city buzz but not its noise with on-ear sound isolating cushions. The incredibly soft ear cushions enclose the speakers around your ears for long-lasting wearing comfort. You will be able to clearly discern and enjoy all the sound details in your favourite music.

        Switch from music to phone calls with built-in microphone

        Switch from music to phone calls with built-in microphone

        Your CitiScape headphones feature a built-in microphone so you can easily switch from listening to music to taking phone calls. It's a breeze staying connected with your music — and with the people who matter most to you.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          10–20,000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          30 mW
          Sensitivity
          103 dB
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          24k Gold plated
          Type of cable
          OFC
          Compatible with:
          iPhone®, BlackBerry®, HTC, LG, MOTOROLA, Nokia, Palm®, SAMSUNG, Sony Ericsson

        • Packaging dimensions

          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          69 23410 71334 3
          Depth
          8  cm
          Gross weight
          0.4  kg
          Height
          20  cm
          Net weight
          0.176  kg
          Tare weight
          0.224  kg
          Width
          19.5  cm
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Gross weight
          1.502  kg
          Height
          24  cm
          Length
          26.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.528  kg
          Tare weight
          0.974  kg
          Width
          21.5  cm
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 71334 0

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          7.5  cm
          Height
          18.5  cm
          Weight
          0.176  kg
          Width
          17.5  cm

