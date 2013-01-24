Home
    Headphones with mic

    SHL5505YB/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Clear detailed sound Clear detailed sound Clear detailed sound
      Clear detailed sound

      Urban fashion gets an innovative twist with the biker-inspired CitiScape Foldie. Put pedal to the metal with this savvy headphone that ensures clear, detailed sound and excellent noise isolation via a closed acoustic system and premium drivers See all benefits

        Clear detailed sound

        With excellent isolation and foldable design

        • 40-mm drivers/closed-back
        • On-ear
        • Doughnut-shaped soft cushions
        • Compact folding
        40-mm high-performance neodymium drivers for sound clarity

        40-mm high-performance neodymium drivers for sound clarity

        High-performance 40-mm neodymium drivers reproduce a wide frequency range accentuated with excellent sound details. Enjoy every nuance in your favourite music – from extended bass notes and warm mid-tones to crystal clear highs.

        Switch from music to phone calls with built-in microphone

        Switch from music to phone calls with built-in microphone

        Your CitiScape headphones feature a built-in microphone so you can easily switch from listening to music to taking phone calls. It's a breeze staying connected with your music — and with the people who matter most to you.

        Closed acoustic design for greater bass and noise isolation

        Closed acoustic design for greater bass and noise isolation

        Be part of the city's buzz but not its noise. With the closed acoustic on-ear design, every sound detail is isolated, allowing you to enjoy greater music detail as well as extended and dynamic bass.

        Compact foldable design for easy portability and storage

        Compact foldable design for easy portability and storage

        Your headphones can be compactly folded for easy storage and portability.

        Detachable anti-tangle fabric cable keeps you knot-free

        Detachable anti-tangle fabric cable keeps you knot-free

        Say goodbye to wrestling with knotted and messy cables in and out of your bag. Your CitiScape headphones' detachable anti-tangle cable stays kink- and knot-free – always. Now you can focus on what matters most, like enjoying your music with ease wherever you go.

        Flexible metal arm designed for long listening comfort

        Flexible metal arm designed for long listening comfort

        Inspired by bike wiring, the ear shells and headband are connected by lightweight but durable metal wiring, ensuring secure, long-wearing comfort.

        Handcrafted headband inspired by urban bike handlebars

        Handcrafted headband inspired by urban bike handlebars

        Inspired by the woven wrapping around bike handlebars, the headband is handcrafted using leatherette for an edgy style statement.

        On-ear soft cushions for added comfort

        On-ear soft cushions for added comfort

        On-ear soft cushions comfortably hug the contours of your ears for the best possible fit – whatever your head shape. Immerse yourself in your music for as long as you like – in fact, they feel so good that you may even forget that you have them on!

        Pre-tilted ear shells fit any ear for excellent sound sealing

        Pre-tilted ear shells perfectly fit your ear's natural angle, providing an excellent sound seal so you can truly immerse yourself in your music.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          18 - 21,700  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          32 mW
          Sensitivity
          106 dB
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Single sided detachable fabric cable
          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          24k Gold plated
          Type of cable
          OFC
          Compatible with:
          iPhone®, BlackBerry®, HTC, LG, MOTOROLA, Nokia, Palm®, SAMSUNG, Sony Ericsson

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          0.974  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 72257 1
          Height
          22.5  cm
          Length
          25.3  cm
          Net weight
          0.384  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Tare weight
          0.59  kg
          Width
          19.8  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          19.5  cm
          EAN
          69 23410 72257 4
          Gross weight
          0.258  kg
          Height
          20  cm
          Net weight
          0.128  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          0.13  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          9  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          6.8  cm
          Height
          16.4  cm
          Weight
          0.127  kg
          Width
          14.5  cm

