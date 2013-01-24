Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    CitiScape Headband Headphones

    SHL5605FB/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Clear, natural sound immersion Clear, natural sound immersion Clear, natural sound immersion
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      CitiScape Headband Headphones

      SHL5605FB/10
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Clear, natural sound immersion

      Inspired by the urban-chic fashion, the CitiScape Downtown features denim details to supersize your street cred. Plus MusicSeal and comfy sound-isolating cushions let you keep your music all to your groovy self. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      CitiScape Headband Headphones

      Clear, natural sound immersion

      Inspired by the urban-chic fashion, the CitiScape Downtown features denim details to supersize your street cred. Plus MusicSeal and comfy sound-isolating cushions let you keep your music all to your groovy self. See all benefits

      Clear, natural sound immersion

      Inspired by the urban-chic fashion, the CitiScape Downtown features denim details to supersize your street cred. Plus MusicSeal and comfy sound-isolating cushions let you keep your music all to your groovy self. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      CitiScape Headband Headphones

      Clear, natural sound immersion

      Inspired by the urban-chic fashion, the CitiScape Downtown features denim details to supersize your street cred. Plus MusicSeal and comfy sound-isolating cushions let you keep your music all to your groovy self. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all over-ear-on-ear-headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        CitiScape Headband Headphones

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Clear, natural sound immersion

        with MusicSeal to keep your music yours

        • Downtown
        • On-ear
        • Black
        Switch from music to phone calls with built-in microphone

        Switch from music to phone calls with built-in microphone

        Your CitiScape headphones feature a built-in microphone so you can easily switch from listening to music to taking phone calls. It's a breeze staying connected with your music — and with the people who matter most to you.

        Finely tuned 40 mm drivers deliver clear and natural sound

        Finely tuned 40 mm drivers deliver clear and natural sound

        Immerse yourself in crystal clear sound infused with natural warmth, thanks to finely tuned 40 mm drivers. Supported by Philips' background in sound excellence, your CitiScape headphones are carefully engineered to reproduce clean, detailed yet natural sound for truly captivating music enjoyment on the move.

        MusicSeal keeps your music in and all to yourself

        MusicSeal keeps your music in and all to yourself

        Whether you're listening to the gnashing guitar riffs of a funk metal band or the lilting soprano of an opera diva, MusicSeal ensures that your CitiScape headphones let you keep your favourite music all to yourself. With double layered walls within the ear shell and secure edges between the headphone cushions and housing, this innovative feature seals in every beat. At the same time, ambient noise is prevented from seeping through and disrupting your music enjoyment.

        Memory foam cushions keep you comfortably immersed in music

        Memory foam cushions keep you comfortably immersed in music

        The ultra-soft and supple memory foam cushions of these Philips headphones hug the contours of your ears comfortably and securely to form a perfect seal. Not only are they designed to ensure the best possible fit – whatever your head shape, they also let you immerse yourself in music enjoyment for extended periods of time. In fact, they are so comfortable, you may even forget that you have them on.

        Trendy yet timeless soft denim headband for stylish comfort

        Trendy yet timeless soft denim headband for stylish comfort

        Flat 1.2 m anti-tangle cable keeps you kink- and knot-free

        Say goodbye to wrestling with knotted and messy cables in and out of your bag. Your CitiScape headphones' flat 1.2 m anti-tangle cable stays kink- and knot-free—always. Now you can focus on what matters most, like enjoying your music with ease wherever you go.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Frequency response
          18–22,000  Hz
          Impedance
          30 Ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          40 mW
          Sensitivity
          104 dB
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm
          Type
          Dynamic
          Voice coil
          Copper

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          24k Gold plated
          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Compatible with:
          iPhone®, BlackBerry®, HTC, LG, MOTOROLA, Nokia, Palm®, SAMSUNG, Sony
          Extra connector
          Extra connector is required for older Nokia, Sony Ericsson and SAMSUNG models. Please contact the Consumer care team at www.support.philips.com for assistance.
          Type of cable
          OFC
          Cable Connection
          one-sided

        • Product dimensions

          Width
          17.5  cm
          Height
          18.5  cm
          Depth
          7.5  cm
          Weight
          0.174  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          20  cm
          Width
          17  cm
          Depth
          8  cm
          Net weight
          0.174  kg
          Gross weight
          0.398  kg
          Tare weight
          0.224  kg
          EAN
          69 23410 72064 8
          Type of shelf placement
          Soother
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Soother

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          26.5  cm
          Width
          21.5  cm
          Height
          24  cm
          Net weight
          0.522  kg
          Gross weight
          1.39  kg
          Tare weight
          0.868  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 72064 5
          Number of consumer packages
          3

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item