Clear, natural sound immersion
Inspired by New York and its smart-casual street style, the CitiScape Downtown Headphones make it easy for you to keep it real. MusicSeal lets you keep your music to yourself, while the light spring steel with soft foam cushions ensures perfect comfort.
Your CitiScape headphones feature a built-in microphone so you can easily switch from listening to music to taking phone calls. It's a breeze staying connected with your music — and with the people who matter most to you.
Immerse yourself in crystal clear sound infused with natural warmth, thanks to finely tuned 40 mm drivers. Supported by Philips' background in sound excellence, your CitiScape headphones are carefully engineered to reproduce clean, detailed yet natural sound for truly captivating music enjoyment on the move.
Whether you're listening to the gnashing guitar riffs of a funk metal band or the lilting soprano of an opera diva, MusicSeal ensures that your CitiScape headphones let you keep your favourite music all to yourself. With double layered walls within the ear shell and secure edges between the headphone cushions and housing, this innovative feature seals in every beat. At the same time, ambient noise is prevented from seeping through and disrupting your music enjoyment.
Be part of the city buzz but not its noise with on-ear sound isolating cushions. The incredibly soft ear cushions enclose the speakers around your ears for long-lasting wearing comfort. You will be able to clearly discern and enjoy all the sound details in your favourite music.
Say goodbye to wrestling with knotted and messy cables in and out of your bag. Your CitiScape headphones' flat 1.2 m anti-tangle cable stays kink- and knot-free—always. Now you can focus on what matters most, like enjoying your music with ease wherever you go.
The ultra-soft and supple memory foam cushions of these Philips headphones hug the contours of your ears comfortably and securely to form a perfect seal. Not only are they designed to ensure the best possible fit – whatever your head shape, they also let you immerse yourself in music enjoyment for extended periods of time. In fact, they are so comfortable, you may even forget that you have them on.
