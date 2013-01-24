Home
    Headphones with mic

    SHL5705WT/00
    • High precision sound High precision sound High precision sound
      Headphones with mic

      SHL5705WT/00
      High precision sound

      The flexi-cool CitiScape Frames is worn just like your favourite pair of sunglasses. Wherever you go, enjoy precision sound from its closed acoustic system and premium drivers. When you've finished, fold and slip it into its chic protective pouch.

      Headphones with mic

      High precision sound

      High precision sound

      Headphones with mic

      High precision sound

      The flexi-cool CitiScape Frames is worn just like your favourite pair of sunglasses. Wherever you go, enjoy precision sound from its closed acoustic system and premium drivers. When you've finished, fold and slip it into its chic protective pouch. See all benefits

        High precision sound

        With excellent isolation and foldable design

        • 40-mm drivers/closed-back
        • On-ear
        • Soft ear cushions
        • Compact folding
        40-mm premium neodymium drivers for balanced, precise sound

        40-mm premium neodymium drivers for balanced, precise sound

        Immerse yourself in crystal clear sound infused with balanced, natural warmth, thanks to finely tuned 40-mm drivers. Supported by Philips' background in sound excellence, your CitiScape headphones are carefully engineered to reproduce clean, detailed yet natural sound for truly captivating music enjoyment on the move.

        Switch from music to phone calls with built-in microphone

        Switch from music to phone calls with built-in microphone

        Your CitiScape headphones feature a built-in microphone so you can easily switch from listening to music to taking phone calls. It's a breeze staying connected with your music — and with the people who matter most to you.

        Compact foldable design for easy portability and storage

        Compact foldable design for easy portability and storage

        Your headphones can be compactly folded for easy storage and portability.

        Innovative flexi-cool design inspired by stylish sunglasses

        Innovative flexi-cool design inspired by stylish sunglasses

        Inspired by premium trendy sunglasses, your headphone's cool ear shell design is innovatively connected to the headband by a "frame" that folds and can be worn with style and ease. Just like your favourite pair of sunglasses! It even comes in a palette of chic colours and patterns to brighten your outfit… and your day.

        Lightweight frame construction for long listening comfort

        Lightweight frame construction for long listening comfort

        The CitiScape Frames is constructed using robust premium materials to connect the ear shells to the headband. A lightweight metal hinge keeps everything flexible yet sturdy, so you can wear your headphones comfortably and securely for many hours.

        On-ear soft cushions for added comfort

        On-ear soft cushions for added comfort

        On-ear soft cushions comfortably hug the contours of your ears for the best possible fit – whatever your head shape. Immerse yourself in your music for as long as you like – in fact, they feel so good that you may even forget that you have them on!

        Carrying pouch included for added convenience

        Carrying pouch included for added convenience

        Closed acoustic design for greater bass and noise isolation

        Be part of the city's buzz but not its noise. With the closed acoustic on-ear design, every sound detail is isolated, allowing you to enjoy greater music detail as well as extended and dynamic bass.

        Pre-tilted ear shells fit any ear for excellent sound sealing

        Pre-tilted ear shells perfectly fit your ear's natural angle, providing an excellent sound seal so you can truly immerse yourself in your music.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          18 - 22,500  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          50 mW
          Sensitivity
          106 dB
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Single side cable
          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          24k Gold plated
          Type of cable
          OFC
          Compatible with:
          iPhone®, BlackBerry®, HTC, LG, MOTOROLA, Nokia, Palm®, SAMSUNG, Sony Ericsson

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          0.91  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 72262 5
          Height
          23  cm
          Length
          22  cm
          Net weight
          0.3  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          2
          Tare weight
          0.61  kg
          Width
          13.5  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          11  cm
          EAN
          69 23410 72262 8
          Gross weight
          0.386  kg
          Height
          20  cm
          Net weight
          0.15  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          0.236  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          9.5  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          6.6  cm
          Height
          16.6  cm
          Weight
          0.117  kg
          Width
          16  cm

            *Function availability may vary based on mobile phone compatibility.