      Immerse in high precision sound

      Inspired by savvy urbanites, the retro-mod CitiScape Uptown SHL5905GY/10 Headphones let you immerse yourself in precision sound with MusicSeal to keep every beat to yourself. Memory foam cushions and an air-quilted headband for comfort and a perfect fit. See all benefits

        Immerse in high precision sound

        with MusicSeal to keep your music yours

        • 40-mm drivers/closed-back
        • Over-ear
        • Memory foam cushions
        • Single-sided flat cable
        Built-in microphone and volume control lets you take calls

        Finely tuned 40 mm premium drivers deliver precision sound

        MusicSeal keeps your music in and all to yourself

        Over-ear isolating cushions block out the city noise

        Memory foam cushions keep you comfortably immersed in music

        Flat 1.2 m anti-tangle cable keeps you kink- and knot-free

        Air-quilted headband for long-listening comfort on the move

        Technical Specifications

        • Product dimensions

          Width
          18  cm
          Height
          20  cm
          Depth
          8  cm
          Weight
          0.274  kg

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          12 - 23,500  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          30 mW
          Sensitivity
          103 dB
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          24k Gold plated
          Type of cable
          OFC
          Compatible with:
          iPhone®, BlackBerry®, HTC, LG, MOTOROLA, Nokia, Palm®, SAMSUNG, Sony Ericsson

        • Packaging dimensions

          Type of shelf placement
          Soother
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          69 23410 71349 7
          Depth
          9  cm
          Gross weight
          0.505  kg
          Height
          21.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.274  kg
          Tare weight
          0.231  kg
          Width
          19.5  cm
          Packaging type
          Soother

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Gross weight
          1.85  kg
          Height
          25.5  cm
          Length
          29.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.822  kg
          Tare weight
          1.028  kg
          Width
          21.5  cm
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 71349 4

