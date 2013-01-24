Search terms
Immerse in high precision sound
Inspired by savvy urbanites, the retro-mod CitiScape Uptown SHL5905GY/10 Headphones let you immerse yourself in precision sound with MusicSeal to keep every beat to yourself. Memory foam cushions and an air-quilted headband for comfort and a perfect fit. See all benefits
Your CitiScape headphones feature a built-in microphone and volume control so you can easily switch from listening to music to taking phone calls. It's a breeze staying connected with your music — and with the people who matter most to you.
Immerse yourself in crystal clear and richly detailed sound delivered by finely tuned premium 40 mm drivers. Supported by Philips' background in sound excellence, your CitiScape headphones are carefully engineered to reproduce high precision sound for truly captivating music enjoyment on the move.
Whether you're listening to the gnashing guitar riffs of a funk metal band or the lilting soprano of an opera diva, MusicSeal ensures that your CitiScape headphones let you keep your favourite music all to yourself. With double layered walls within the ear shell and secure edges between the headphone cushions and housing, this innovative feature seals in every beat. At the same time, ambient noise is prevented from seeping through and disrupting your music enjoyment.
Be part of the city buzz but not its noise with over-the-ear sound isolating cushions. The incredibly soft ear cushions enclose the speakers around your ears to create a perfect seal. You will be able to clearly discern and enjoy all the sound details in your favourite music. Designed to alleviate pressure on your ears, you can wear your CitiScape headphones in true comfort and for long periods of time.
The ultra-soft and supple memory foam cushions of these Philips headphones hug the contours of your ears comfortably and securely to form a perfect seal. Not only are they designed to ensure the best possible fit – whatever your head shape, they also let you immerse yourself in music enjoyment for extended periods of time. In fact, they are so comfortable, you may even forget that you have them on.
Say goodbye to wrestling with knotted and messy cables in and out of your bag. Your CitiScape headphones' flat 1.2 m anti-tangle cable stays kink- and knot-free—always. Now you can focus on what matters most, like enjoying your music with ease wherever you go.
