Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Lightweight comfort
Performance, practicality and design come together with these high-powered, lightweight and comfortable headband headphones. Take them everywhere for fantastic sound all the time.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.
Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes
The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.
In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.
Lightweight comfort
Performance, practicality and design come together with these high-powered, lightweight and comfortable headband headphones. Take them everywhere for fantastic sound all the time.
Lightweight comfort
Performance, practicality and design come together with these high-powered, lightweight and comfortable headband headphones. Take them everywhere for fantastic sound all the time.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.
Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes
The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.
In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.
Lightweight comfort
Performance, practicality and design come together with these high-powered, lightweight and comfortable headband headphones. Take them everywhere for fantastic sound all the time.
Headband headphones
Total:
Acoustically-tuned design and high-quality drivers ensure best-in-class audio performance.
You can rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.
The slim, lightweight, stainless steel headband is so light you'll hardly notice you're wearing it.
This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.
The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.
The durable, lightweight quality materials enhance comfort for extended wearing and provide extra portability.
Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.
Openings in the ear shells and the fabric covering maximise airflow to provide natural sound transparency and optimise the acoustic performance.
The ultra-soft headband cushions wrapped in fabric matching the ear cushions allow a snug and secure fit on the top of the head, without adding any pressure to the skull.
Sound
Connectivity
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Inner Carton
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.