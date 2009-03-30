Search terms

    Headband headphones

    SHL8500/00
    Lightweight comfort
      Headband headphones

      SHL8500/00
      Lightweight comfort

      Performance, practicality and design come together with these high-powered, lightweight and comfortable headband headphones. Take them everywhere for fantastic sound all the time.

        Headband headphones

          Headband headphones

            Lightweight comfort

            High-powered sound

            Enjoy best-in-class performance and optimum sound quality

            Acoustically-tuned design and high-quality drivers ensure best-in-class audio performance.

            24 k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra-reliable connection

            You can rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

            Ultra lightweight headband improves comfort

            The slim, lightweight, stainless steel headband is so light you'll hardly notice you're wearing it.

            Comfort is enhanced for long-term use

            This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.

            A 1.5 m long cable that lets you put the player in your bag

            The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.

            Extra portability provided by extra lightweight material

            The durable, lightweight quality materials enhance comfort for extended wearing and provide extra portability.

            Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

            Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

            Open-type design for a spacious sound experience

            Openings in the ear shells and the fabric covering maximise airflow to provide natural sound transparency and optimise the acoustic performance.

            Ultra-soft headband cushions for supreme wearing comfort

            The ultra-soft headband cushions wrapped in fabric matching the ear cushions allow a snug and secure fit on the top of the head, without adding any pressure to the skull.

            Technical Specifications

            • Sound

              Acoustic system
              open
              Magnet type
              Neodymium
              Voice coil
              CCAW
              Diaphragm
              Mylar dome
              Frequency response
              10–28,000  Hz
              Impedance
              32  ohm
              Maximum power input
              50  mW
              Sensitivity
              105  dB
              Speaker diameter
              40  mm
              Type
              Dynamic

            • Connectivity

              Cable Connection
              single sided
              Cable length
              1.5  m
              Connector
              3.5  mm
              Finishing of connector
              Gold-plated
              Type of cable
              OFC

            • Packaging dimensions

              Depth
              5.7  cm
              Gross weight
              0.22  kg
              Height
              24.7  cm
              Net weight
              0.085  kg
              Tare weight
              0.135  kg
              Width
              19.6  cm

            • Outer Carton

              Gross weight
              7.4  kg
              Height
              53.6  cm
              Length
              44.4  cm
              Net weight
              2.04  kg
              Tare weight
              5.36  kg
              Width
              39.2  cm

            • Inner Carton

              Gross weight
              1.61  kg
              Height
              25.6  cm
              Length
              37.4  cm
              Net weight
              0.51  kg
              Tare weight
              1.1  kg
              Width
              21.6  cm

