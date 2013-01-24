Home
      Design yourself

      Experience the clear sound reproduction and strong bass delivered by high quality speakers. You can also choose one of the 4 designer covers for a great look. These headphones are all about your music and your style.

        Design yourself

        Change your caps with one of the included designs

        • Over-ear
        • Black

        40 mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

        The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite Mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.

        Closed type design blocks out ambient noise

        Sounds around you are perfectly blocked out while the sound from the headphone is kept in a sealed chamber for perfect quality. This makes the headphones ideal for monitoring during live music or recording sessions.

        Enjoy best-in-class performance and optimum sound quality

        Acoustically-tuned design and high-quality drivers ensure best-in-class audio performance.

        24 k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra-reliable connection

        You can rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

        Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

        The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

        Flat when folded, it fits easily in your travel bag

        The headphone set is designed to be folded flat, so that it fits in your travel bag easily.

        A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        High-performance speakers deliver booming sound and power

        The speaker driver is made of a composite Mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that enables superior power output and delivers high-fidelity sound without any audible distortion.

        Ultra-soft headband cushions for supreme wearing comfort

        The ultra-soft headband cushions wrapped in fabric matching the ear cushions allow a snug and secure fit on the top of the head, without adding any pressure to the skull.

        Choose the interchangeable cap that matches your style

        Choose one of the three interchangeable earpiece cap sets, each with different styling and colours, to suit your taste and mood.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product dimensions

          Width
          14.5  cm
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Depth
          6.7  cm
          Weight
          0.139  kg

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          15 - 24,000  Hz
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Maximum power input
          100  mW
          Sensitivity
          107  dB
          Speaker diameter
          40  mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          single-sided cable
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          Gold-plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Packaging dimensions

          Type of shelf placement
          Soother
          Depth
          4.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.33  kg
          Height
          22  cm
          Net weight
          0.152  kg
          Tare weight
          0.178  kg
          Width
          19.5  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 49856 6
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Soother

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1.158  kg
          Height
          22.5  cm
          Length
          21  cm
          Net weight
          0.456  kg
          Tare weight
          0.702  kg
          Width
          15.5  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 49857 3
          Number of consumer packages
          3

