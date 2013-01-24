Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Perfect fit, rich bass
Ultra lightweight, foldable headband headphones for superior sound. The large 40 mm studio-grade speakers create detailed sound, with the FloatingCushions that allow for full multi-directional adjustment of the earshells to ensure the ultimate fit. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Perfect fit, rich bass
Ultra lightweight, foldable headband headphones for superior sound. The large 40 mm studio-grade speakers create detailed sound, with the FloatingCushions that allow for full multi-directional adjustment of the earshells to ensure the ultimate fit. See all benefits
Perfect fit, rich bass
Ultra lightweight, foldable headband headphones for superior sound. The large 40 mm studio-grade speakers create detailed sound, with the FloatingCushions that allow for full multi-directional adjustment of the earshells to ensure the ultimate fit. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Perfect fit, rich bass
Ultra lightweight, foldable headband headphones for superior sound. The large 40 mm studio-grade speakers create detailed sound, with the FloatingCushions that allow for full multi-directional adjustment of the earshells to ensure the ultimate fit. See all benefits
Headband headphones
Philips shop price
Total:
Want to skip a track? Change the volume? Accept or reject a call? Record a voice memo? The remote features a sensitive mic as well as volume controls, call and skip functions. It can also trigger voice control. With this headset, control is at your fingertips - no need to keep your iPhone or iPod accessible or to unlock the screen.
The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite Mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.
Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.
The slim, lightweight, stainless steel headband is so light you'll hardly notice you're wearing it.
The newly innovated FloatingCushion design allows for full multi-directional, auto-adjustment of the cushions, without the need for the traditional C-hinge construction. This results in a seamless design, which ensures optimum stability by applying an evenly distributed pressure force onto the user's head and ears. Therefore creating a unique design, that is comfortable and fits well, and is owned by Philips.
The ear cushions are very soft and enclose the speakers around the ears to create great sound. With very little pressure on the ears, you can use the headphones comfortably for long periods.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
You can rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.
Easy-to-fold design is compact enough to take your music anywhere
Product dimensions
Sound
Connectivity
Accessories
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton