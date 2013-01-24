Home
    Headband headphones

    SHL9500/00
      Headband headphones

      SHL9500/00
      Ultra lightweight, foldable headband headphones for premium, high-quality sound. The large 40 mm studio-grade speakers create spectacular detailed sound and the closed ear shells block external noise to enhance sound performance further.

        Rich Bass

        Superb sound experience

        40 mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

        The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite Mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.

        Closed type design blocks out ambient noise

        Sounds around you are perfectly blocked out while the sound from the headphone is kept in a sealed chamber for perfect quality. This makes the headphones ideal for monitoring during live music or recording sessions.

        Enjoy best-in-class performance and optimum sound quality

        Acoustically-tuned design and high-quality drivers ensure best-in-class audio performance.

        Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

        Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

        24 k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra-reliable connection

        You can rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

        Ultra lightweight headband improves comfort

        The slim, lightweight, stainless steel headband is so light you'll hardly notice you're wearing it.

        Headband padding for soft, cushioned, comfortable fit.

        The soft materials used for the headband cushion ensure comfortable prolonged use.

        Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

        The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

        Comfort is enhanced for long-term use

        This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.

        Flat when folded, it fits easily in your travel bag

        The headphone set is designed to be folded flat, so that it fits in your travel bag easily.

        3.5 - 6.35 mm adapter connects to all types of audio devices

        With this adapter, you can use your headphone on equipment with either 3.5 or 6.35 mm jacks, giving you a wider choice of audio devices.

        A 1.5 m long cable that lets you put the player in your bag

        The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          10–28,000  Hz
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Maximum power input
          500  mW
          Sensitivity
          105  dB
          Speaker diameter
          40  mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.5  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          Gold-plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Accessories

          Adapter plug
          3.5 - 6.3  mm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          5.6  cm
          Gross weight
          0.397  kg
          Height
          24.3  cm
          Net weight
          0.176  kg
          Tare weight
          0.221  kg
          Width
          19.5  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 92153 4
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          9.62  kg
          Height
          30.5  cm
          Length
          79  cm
          Net weight
          4.224  kg
          Tare weight
          5.396  kg
          Width
          45.5  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 92155 8
          Number of consumer packages
          24

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          1.2  kg
          Height
          21  cm
          Length
          27  cm
          Net weight
          0.528  kg
          Tare weight
          0.672  kg
          Width
          21  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 92154 1
          Number of consumer packages
          3

