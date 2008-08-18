Search terms

    Headband headphones

    SHL9600/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Powerful bass Powerful bass Powerful bass
      Headband headphones

      SHL9600/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Powerful bass

      These amazing DJ-style headphones are for those who are serious about their music and who are always on the go. Super powerful drivers and extreme performance deep bass vents let you feel the music so you can create better mixes.

        Headband headphones

        Powerful bass

        Powerful bass

          Headband headphones

          Powerful bass

            Powerful bass

            Hi-fi sound

            • Powerful bass
            Steel spring headband for a flexible fit on your head

            Steel spring headband for a flexible fit on your head

            The slim stainless steel headband is lightweight but resilient at the same time, so it hugs your head securely while hardly adding any weight.

            40 mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

            The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite Mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.

            Closed type design blocks out ambient noise

            Sounds around you are perfectly blocked out while the sound from the headphone is kept in a sealed chamber for perfect quality. This makes the headphones ideal for monitoring during live music or recording sessions.

            Enjoy best-in-class performance and optimum sound quality

            Acoustically-tuned design and high-quality drivers ensure best-in-class audio performance.

            24 k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra-reliable connection

            You can rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

            Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

            The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

            Flat when folded, it fits easily in your travel bag

            The headphone set is designed to be folded flat, so that it fits in your travel bag easily.

            3.5 - 6.35 mm adapter connects to all types of audio devices

            With this adapter, you can use your headphone on equipment with either 3.5 or 6.35 mm jacks, giving you a wider choice of audio devices.

            A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

            The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

            Dual folding method for easy storage and extra portability.

            The headphones can be folded in two ways: either into a compact sphere-like shape or into a flat plane. They slip neatly into your bag or pocket and you can carry them with you always.

            Extension cable allows extra room to move during a set.

            With the extra length provided by the extension cord, you have more freedom to move around during a DJ set.

            High-performance speakers deliver booming sound and power

            The speaker driver is made of a composite Mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that enables superior power output and delivers high-fidelity sound without any audible distortion.

            Ultra-soft headband cushions for supreme wearing comfort

            The ultra-soft headband cushions wrapped in fabric matching the ear cushions allow a snug and secure fit on the top of the head, without adding any pressure to the skull.

            Technical Specifications

            • Connectivity

              Cable Connection
              two-parallel, symmetric
              Cable length
              1.2  m
              Connector
              3.5  mm
              Finishing of connector
              Gold-plated
              Type of cable
              OFC

            • Accessories

              Adapter plug
              3.5 - 6.3  mm
              Extension cable
              1.8  m

            • Sound

              Acoustic system
              open
              Magnet type
              Neodymium
              Voice coil
              CCAW
              Diaphragm
              Mylar dome
              Frequency response
              10–28,000  Hz
              Impedance
              32  ohm
              Maximum power input
              50  mW
              Sensitivity
              106  dB
              Speaker diameter
              40  mm
              Type
              Dynamic

            • Packaging dimensions

              Depth
              7.6  cm
              Gross weight
              0.32  kg
              Height
              25.2  cm
              Net weight
              0.16  kg
              Tare weight
              0.16  kg
              Width
              20.2  cm
              EAN
              87 12581 32840 5
              Number of products included
              1
              Packaging type
              Blister

            • Outer Carton

              Gross weight
              11.684  kg
              Height
              60.5  cm
              Length
              50.5  cm
              Net weight
              3.84  kg
              Tare weight
              7.844  kg
              Width
              44.5  cm
              EAN
              87 12581 32842 9
              Number of consumer packages
              24

            • Inner Carton

              Gross weight
              1.285  kg
              Height
              28  cm
              Length
              24  cm
              Net weight
              0.48  kg
              Tare weight
              0.805  kg
              Width
              21  cm
              EAN
              87 12581 32841 2
              Number of consumer packages
              3

            What's in the box?

            Other items in the box

            • Split cable (black)
            • Volume control (black)
            • SHC 3.5-6.3 adapter

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

