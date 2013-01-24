Home
    Headband headphones

    SHL9600/10
    • Powerful bass Powerful bass Powerful bass
      Powerful bass

      These amazing DJ-style headphones are for those who are serious about their music and who are always on the go. Super powerful drivers and extreme performance deep bass vents let you feel the music so you can create better mixes. See all benefits

        Powerful bass

        Hi-fi sound

        • Powerful bass

        40 mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

        The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite Mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.

        Closed type design blocks out ambient noise

        Sounds around you are perfectly blocked out while the sound from the headphone is kept in a sealed chamber for perfect quality. This makes the headphones ideal for monitoring during live music or recording sessions.

        Enjoy best-in-class performance and optimum sound quality

        Acoustically-tuned design and high-quality drivers ensure best-in-class audio performance.

        24 k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra-reliable connection

        You can rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

        Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

        The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

        Flat when folded, it fits easily in your travel bag

        The headphone set is designed to be folded flat, so that it fits in your travel bag easily.

        3.5 - 6.35 mm adapter connects to all types of audio devices

        With this adapter, you can use your headphone on equipment with either 3.5 or 6.35 mm jacks, giving you a wider choice of audio devices.

        A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Dual folding method for easy storage and extra portability.

        The headphones can be folded in two ways: either into a compact sphere-like shape or into a flat plane. They slip neatly into your bag or pocket and you can carry them with you always.

        Extension cable allows extra room to move during a set.

        With the extra length provided by the extension cord, you have more freedom to move around during a DJ set.

        Steel spring headband for a flexible fit on your head

        The slim stainless steel headband is lightweight but resilient at the same time, so it hugs your head securely while hardly adding any weight.

        High-performance speakers deliver booming sound and power

        The speaker driver is made of a composite Mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that enables superior power output and delivers high-fidelity sound without any audible distortion.

        Ultra-soft headband cushions for supreme wearing comfort

        The ultra-soft headband cushions wrapped in fabric matching the ear cushions allow a snug and secure fit on the top of the head, without adding any pressure to the skull.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          Gold-plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Accessories

          Adapter plug
          3.5 - 6.3  mm
          Extension cable
          1.8  m

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          10–28,000  Hz
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Maximum power input
          50  mW
          Sensitivity
          106  dB
          Speaker diameter
          40  mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          4  cm
          Gross weight
          0.39  kg
          Height
          22  cm
          Net weight
          0.14  kg
          Tare weight
          0.25  kg
          Width
          19.5  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 49846 7
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1.42  kg
          Height
          23  cm
          Length
          21.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.42  kg
          Tare weight
          1  kg
          Width
          12.6  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 49851 1
          Number of consumer packages
          3

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Split cable (black)
        • Volume control (black)
        • SHC 3.5-6.3 adapter

