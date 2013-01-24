Home
      Stereo PC headset

      This full-size stereo PC headset takes online chatting and PC entertainment to a new level of comfort.

        Stereo PC headset

        Ideal for VoIP and PC entertainment

        Personalise the fit for extra comfort during extended use

        No matter how you like to 'feel' your headphones, this unique headband construction will always provide you with a personalised, comfortable fit. With height adjustment, you can comfortably wear the headphone for a much longer period.

        Superb sound performance

        Offers the best acoustics to have good, clear sound quality

        Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

        The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wear.

        Position the microphone for optimised voice pick-up

        This easily adjusted boom will make sure the microphone is always optimally positioned to pick up your voice.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Wearing style
          Headband

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          20 - 20,000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          100 mW
          Microphone cartridge
          6 mm
          Sensitivity
          100 dB
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm
          Type
          Dynamic
          Sensitivity microphone
          30-15000 Hz, -38+/-5 dB

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          2 m
          Connector
          2 x 3.5 mm
          Type of cable
          Copper

        • Product dimensions

          Width
          17.5  cm
          Height
          19.5  cm
          Depth
          9.2  cm
          Weight
          0.203  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Type of shelf placement
          Soother
          Packaging type
          Soother
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          87 12581 60949 8
          Height
          25  cm
          Width
          17.5  cm
          Depth
          9.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.336  kg
          Net weight
          0.208  kg
          Tare weight
          0.128  kg

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          6
          GTIN
          1 87 12581 60949 5
          Length
          36.9  cm
          Width
          30.4  cm
          Height
          24.4  cm
          Gross weight
          2.48  kg
          Net weight
          1.248  kg
          Tare weight
          1.232  kg

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

