      Clear calls and secure fit

      Philips SHM2100U PC headsets feature a detachable lightweight mono ear hook and a noise-cancelling microphone for all your daily calls. See all benefits

        Clear calls and secure fit

        • Earhook

        Clear conversations with noise-cancelling mic

        Noise-cancelling mic filters out background noise for clear calls.

        Ear hook design for secure and comfortable fit

        Lightweight ear hook design for secure and comfortable fit.

        Compatible with smartphones, tablets and laptops

        Compatible with smartphones, tablets and laptops.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          20 - 20,000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          30 mW
          Sensitivity
          102 dB
          Sensitivity microphone
          50-10,000 Hz, -42 dB
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Speaker diameter
          14-mm driver
          Acoustic system
          Open
          Mic and controls
          Noise-cancelling microphone

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          2 m
          Connector
          2 x 3.5 mm
          Type of cable
          Copper

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          19.9  cm
          Width
          9.7  cm
          Depth
          3  cm
          Net weight
          0.02  kg
          Gross weight
          0.041  kg
          Tare weight
          0.021  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 49988 4
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Inner Carton

          Height
          10.5  cm
          Length
          20.5  cm
          Width
          15.8  cm
          Gross weight
          0.33  kg
          Net weight
          0.12  kg
          Tare weight
          0.21  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 49990 7
          Number of consumer packages
          6

        • Outer Carton

          Height
          24.5  cm
          Length
          34.1  cm
          Width
          22.2  cm
          Gross weight
          1.68  kg
          Net weight
          0.48  kg
          Tare weight
          1.2  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 49989 1
          Number of consumer packages
          24

        • Design

          Wearing style
          • In-ear
          • Ear-hook

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

