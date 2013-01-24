Home
    Notebook headset

    SHM6500/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Continuous calls, long-wearing comfort
      Continuous calls, long-wearing comfort

      Philips SHM6500 over-ear PC headsets feature an adjustable and detachable noise-cancelling microphone for uninterrupted calls. Soft cushions ensure long-wearing comfort. See all benefits

      Notebook headset

      Continuous calls, long-wearing comfort

      Continuous calls, long-wearing comfort

        Continuous calls, long-wearing comfort

        • Over-ear

        2-to-1 adapter works on PC and laptop

        Switch easily between PC and laptop use with the 2-to-1 adapter.

        40 mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

        The 40-mm neodymium speaker driver delivers sound without audible distortion.

        Mic placed in the ideal place for voice pick-up

        Easily adjusted boom ensures the mic is always in the right place to pick up your voice.

        Inline mute and volume control for quick adjustments

        Convenient in-line mute and volume control allows for quick adjustments.

        Lightweight over-ear design for long-wearing comfort

        Lightweight over-ear design, adjustable headband and soft cushions ensure an optimal fit and long-wearing comfort.

        Noise-cancelling mic filters out background noise

        Noise-cancelling mic filters out background noise for great calls.

        Compatible with smartphones, tablets and laptops

        Compatible with smartphones, tablets and laptops.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Wearing style
          Headband

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Frequency response
          16 - 22,000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          100 mW
          Sensitivity
          95 dB
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm
          Microphone cartridge
          4 mm
          Sensitivity microphone
          -42 dB
          Mic and controls
          Noise-cancelling microphone; in-line mute and volume control

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          2 m
          Connector
          2 x 3.5 mm
          Type of cable
          Copper

        • Convenience

          Mute switch
          Yes
          Volume control
          Yes

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Carton
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          87 12581 58294 4
          Height
          25  cm
          Width
          19.5  cm
          Depth
          10.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.41  kg
          Net weight
          0.206  kg
          Tare weight
          0.204  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          3
          EAN
          87 12581 58295 1
          Length
          33.5  cm
          Width
          20.6  cm
          Height
          24.1  cm
          Gross weight
          1.52  kg
          Net weight
          0.618  kg
          Tare weight
          0.902  kg

        • Accessories

          Included
          2-to-1 adapter

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          9.8  cm
          Height
          18.4  cm
          Weight
          0.206  kg
          Width
          18.6  cm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item