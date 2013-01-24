  • 2 year warranty

    PC Headset

    SHM7110U/00
    Extra bass
      Extra bass

      This headband with a high-sensitivity mic delivers balanced sound and extra bass. Customise the ear cans via included patterns or use your own design. It comes with inline mute and volume control.

      Extra bass

      This headband with a high-sensitivity mic delivers balanced sound and extra bass. Customise the ear cans via included patterns or use your own design. It comes with inline mute and volume control. See all benefits

      Extra bass

      This headband with a high-sensitivity mic delivers balanced sound and extra bass. Customise the ear cans via included patterns or use your own design. It comes with inline mute and volume control. See all benefits

      Extra bass

      This headband with a high-sensitivity mic delivers balanced sound and extra bass. Customise the ear cans via included patterns or use your own design. It comes with inline mute and volume control. See all benefits

        Extra bass

        Soft cushions for longer listening

        • On-ear
        • White
        Inline mute and volume control for quick adjustments

        Inline mute and volume control for quick adjustments

        Convenient inline mute and volume controls allow for quick adjustments

        Soft cushions for longer wearing comfort

        Soft cushions for longer wearing comfort

        The extra-soft cushions of these Philips headphones provide enhanced wearing comfort without feeling hot. The adjustable padded headband ensures a comfortable fit without pressure.

        3 patterns included or the option to use your design of choice

        You can customise your ear cans with any of the 3 ear can patterns included, or alternatively you can design your own pattern of choice

        Hi-sensitivity mini mic

        Despite being further away from your mouth, the high-sensitivity mini microphone still picks up your voice so others can hear you clearly

        40 mm drivers delivering extra bass

        Acoustically tuned 40 mm neodymium drivers ensure balanced sound performance and solid bass

        Adjustable padded headband for perfect and comfortable fit

        Extra soft cushions provide enhanced wearing comfort without feeling hot. The adjustable padded headband ensures a comfortable fit without feeling pressure

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Optional accessories
          2 to 1 pin converter

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          2 m
          Connector
          2 x 3.5 mm
          Type of cable
          Copper

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes
          Mute switch
          Yes

        • Design

          Wearing style
          Headband

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Semi-open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Frequency response
          10 - 22,000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          100 mW
          Sensitivity
          97 dB (1 kHz)
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm

        • Sound, DJ headphones

          Type
          Dynamic

        • Inner Carton

          GTIN
          2 48 95229 11209 8
          Number of consumer packages
          6
          Gross weight
          1.622  kg
          Height
          20.5  cm
          Length
          42  cm
          Net weight
          0.7086  kg
          Tare weight
          0.9134  kg
          Width
          23.5  cm

        • Outer Carton

          GTIN
          1 48 95229 11209 1
          Number of consumer packages
          24
          Gross weight
          7.658  kg
          Height
          45  cm
          Length
          49  cm
          Net weight
          2.8344  kg
          Tare weight
          4.8236  kg
          Width
          43.7  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          48 95229 11209 4
          Depth
          7.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.2363  kg
          Height
          22.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.1181  kg
          Tare weight
          0.1182  kg
          Width
          19.5  cm

        • UPC

          UPC
          6 09585 16641 7

