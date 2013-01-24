Home
    Noise cancelling in-ear headphones

    SHN2500/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • 70% less external noise 70% less external noise 70% less external noise
      -{discount-value}

      Noise cancelling in-ear headphones

      SHN2500/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      70% less external noise

      Switch on to switch off, with these in-ear noise cancelling headphones that actively reduce unwanted external noise by up to 70%. They come with a variety of 3 cap sizes to ensure a perfect seal and comfortable fit. Ideal for planes and trains

        70% less external noise

        Active noise cancelling

        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

        With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, there is sure to be a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

        Compact electronics reduce unwanted external noise by 70%

        Smart noise cancelling technology enhances the pleasure of listening to lower volume levels in noisy environments. It's particularly good at removing low frequencies like jet engine noise, so you can enjoy soft music on flights and in trains and similar places without hearing a distracting buzz in the background. The technology actually creates an equal but opposite waveform to the unwanted noise that effectively cancels it out.

        Creates a perfect seal for perfect sound

        A perfect seal between your ear and headphone will significantly reduce unwanted background noise. With their superb noise isolating characteristics, these headphones not only block out irritating background noise but also deliver superb sound quality at low volume settings.

        Hang the headphones around your neck for convenience

        For the most convenient neckstrap wearing style, simply loop the cable over your head and hang the control box around your neck. The integrated cable slide provides added support.

        Small control box makes bulky control boxes unnecessary

        The miniature electronics are cleverly packaged in the specially designed small control box.

        Adapter for in-flight entertainment system connection

        Use your own headphones to listen to in-flight entertainment. The adapter simply converts the standard double-mono jacks to a stereo headphone jack.

        3.5 - 6.35 mm adapter connects to all types of audio devices

        With this adapter, you can use your headphone on equipment with either 3.5 or 6.35 mm jacks, giving you a wider choice of audio devices.

        A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Active noise attenuation
          50 - 1500 Hz, >10 dB at 300 Hz
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          40–20,000  Hz
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          15  mW
          Sensitivity
          102  dB
          Speaker diameter
          9  mm
          Impedance
          72  ohm
          Type
          Dynamic
          Voice coil
          copper
          Noise cancelling effect
          ~10 dB at 300 Hz

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Accessories

          Adapter plug
          • 3.5 - 6.3  mm
          • 2 x 3.5  mm
          Battery
          1.5 V R03/AAA

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.557  kg
          Height
          26  cm
          Length
          13.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.117  kg
          Tare weight
          0.44  kg
          Width
          12.5  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 97123 2
          Number of consumer packages
          3

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          4.456  kg
          Height
          51.5  cm
          Length
          28.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.936  kg
          Tare weight
          3.52  kg
          Width
          26  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 97124 9
          Number of consumer packages
          24

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          3.4  cm
          Gross weight
          0.131  kg
          Height
          23.2  cm
          Net weight
          0.039  kg
          Tare weight
          0.092  kg
          Width
          12.5  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 97122 5
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 3 sizes of ear caps
        • SHN adapter
        • Aircraft plug
        • Battery
        • Control

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

