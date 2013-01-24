Other items in the box
- 3 sizes of ear caps
- SHN adapter
- Aircraft plug
- Battery
- Control
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
70% less external noise
Switch on to switch off, with these in-ear noise cancelling headphones that actively reduce unwanted external noise by up to 70%. They come with a variety of 3 cap sizes to ensure a perfect seal and comfortable fit. Ideal for planes and trains
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
70% less external noise
Switch on to switch off, with these in-ear noise cancelling headphones that actively reduce unwanted external noise by up to 70%. They come with a variety of 3 cap sizes to ensure a perfect seal and comfortable fit. Ideal for planes and trains
70% less external noise
Switch on to switch off, with these in-ear noise cancelling headphones that actively reduce unwanted external noise by up to 70%. They come with a variety of 3 cap sizes to ensure a perfect seal and comfortable fit. Ideal for planes and trains
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
70% less external noise
Switch on to switch off, with these in-ear noise cancelling headphones that actively reduce unwanted external noise by up to 70%. They come with a variety of 3 cap sizes to ensure a perfect seal and comfortable fit. Ideal for planes and trains
Noise cancelling in-ear headphones
Philips shop price
Total:
With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, there is sure to be a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.
Smart noise cancelling technology enhances the pleasure of listening to lower volume levels in noisy environments. It's particularly good at removing low frequencies like jet engine noise, so you can enjoy soft music on flights and in trains and similar places without hearing a distracting buzz in the background. The technology actually creates an equal but opposite waveform to the unwanted noise that effectively cancels it out.
A perfect seal between your ear and headphone will significantly reduce unwanted background noise. With their superb noise isolating characteristics, these headphones not only block out irritating background noise but also deliver superb sound quality at low volume settings.
For the most convenient neckstrap wearing style, simply loop the cable over your head and hang the control box around your neck. The integrated cable slide provides added support.
The miniature electronics are cleverly packaged in the specially designed small control box.
Use your own headphones to listen to in-flight entertainment. The adapter simply converts the standard double-mono jacks to a stereo headphone jack.
With this adapter, you can use your headphone on equipment with either 3.5 or 6.35 mm jacks, giving you a wider choice of audio devices.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
Sound
Connectivity
Accessories
Inner Carton
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions