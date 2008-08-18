Other items in the box
- SHN adapter
- Aircraft plug
- Battery
- Remote
75% Less External Noise
Block out irritating background noise and enjoy your music in peace with these neckband-style headphones that actively cancel up to 75% of background noise. Ideal for use on aeroplanes and trains
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Smart noise cancelling technology enhances the pleasure of listening to lower volume levels in noisy environments. It's particularly good at removing low frequencies like jet engine noise, so you can enjoy soft music on flights and in trains and similar places without hearing a distracting buzz in the background. The technology actually creates an equal but opposite waveform to the unwanted noise that effectively cancels it out.
The ear cushions are very soft and enclose the speakers around the ears to create a perfect seal and great sound. With very little pressure on the ears, you can use the headphones comfortably for long periods.
The 3-way adjustability includes a fully flexible hinge enabling 360-degree movement and a 3-position rubber ear hook. This enables you to position the neckband perfectly on your ears for hours of secure comfort.
The rubber ear hooks provide a non-slip grip for an extra secure and comfortable fit, ensuring that the headphones remain in place for hours of comfort. Ideal for active use.
A slimline control box is located on the headphone cable, providing convenient volume adjustment and an on/off control for the noise cancelling feature. A bright power indicator also reminds you to turn the product off when not in use to ensure a prolonged battery life.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
The cable is conveniently connected to just one side, considerably reducing the risk of tangling and simplifying winding the cable up for storage.
Use your own headphones to listen to in-flight entertainment. The adapter simply converts the standard double-mono jacks to a stereo headphone jack.
With this adapter, you can use your headphone on equipment with either 3.5 or 6.35 mm jacks, giving you a wider choice of audio devices.
No need to buy batteries to get started. Just drop the batteries in and go!
