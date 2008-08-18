Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Automatic delivery of replenishment every chosen frequency
    • Pause, postpone or advance a
      replenishment shipment
    • Cancel anytime
    • No returns
    • To manage and cancel your
      subscription, log into your account
    • Try the device with monthly payments
    • Easy cancellation of your subscription
    • Free delivery and returns
    • Manage your subscription through your personal account

    Noise Cancelling Headphones

    SHN5500/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • 75% Less External Noise 75% Less External Noise 75% Less External Noise
      -{discount-value}

      Noise Cancelling Headphones

      SHN5500/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      75% Less External Noise

      Block out irritating background noise and enjoy your music in peace with these neckband-style headphones that actively cancel up to 75% of background noise. Ideal for use on aeroplanes and trains

      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Noise Cancelling Headphones

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        75% Less External Noise

        Block out irritating background noise and enjoy your music in peace with these neckband-style headphones that actively cancel up to 75% of background noise. Ideal for use on aeroplanes and trains

        75% Less External Noise

        Block out irritating background noise and enjoy your music in peace with these neckband-style headphones that actively cancel up to 75% of background noise. Ideal for use on aeroplanes and trains

        This product is only available by subscription
        +

          Unfortunately this product is no longer available

          Noise Cancelling Headphones

          This product is currently out of stock
          You will recieve

          A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

          General terms and conditions

          Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

          Returns & Cancellation

          The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

          Default payments

          In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

          See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

          75% Less External Noise

          Block out irritating background noise and enjoy your music in peace with these neckband-style headphones that actively cancel up to 75% of background noise. Ideal for use on aeroplanes and trains

          Similar products

          See all In-ear and ear-bud

            Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

            All your needs covered in one purchase

            Bundle price

            Skip this

            Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

            Add accessories

            Noise Cancelling Headphones

            Noise Cancelling Headphones

            - {discount-value}

            Total:

            75% Less External Noise

            Active Noise Cancelling

            Compact electronics reduce unwanted external noise by 75%

            Smart noise cancelling technology enhances the pleasure of listening to lower volume levels in noisy environments. It's particularly good at removing low frequencies like jet engine noise, so you can enjoy soft music on flights and in trains and similar places without hearing a distracting buzz in the background. The technology actually creates an equal but opposite waveform to the unwanted noise that effectively cancels it out.

            Soft ear cushions provide a perfect seal for perfect sound

            The ear cushions are very soft and enclose the speakers around the ears to create a perfect seal and great sound. With very little pressure on the ears, you can use the headphones comfortably for long periods.

            3-way adjustment for personalised fit

            The 3-way adjustability includes a fully flexible hinge enabling 360-degree movement and a 3-position rubber ear hook. This enables you to position the neckband perfectly on your ears for hours of secure comfort.

            Flexible rubber ear hooks for a comfortable and secure fit

            The rubber ear hooks provide a non-slip grip for an extra secure and comfortable fit, ensuring that the headphones remain in place for hours of comfort. Ideal for active use.

            Slim, lightweight controls for power and volume adjustment

            A slimline control box is located on the headphone cable, providing convenient volume adjustment and an on/off control for the noise cancelling feature. A bright power indicator also reminds you to turn the product off when not in use to ensure a prolonged battery life.

            A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

            The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

            Single-sided cable reduces tangling and improves comfort

            The cable is conveniently connected to just one side, considerably reducing the risk of tangling and simplifying winding the cable up for storage.

            Adapter for in-flight entertainment system connection

            Use your own headphones to listen to in-flight entertainment. The adapter simply converts the standard double-mono jacks to a stereo headphone jack.

            3.5 - 6.35 mm adapter connects to all types of audio devices

            With this adapter, you can use your headphone on equipment with either 3.5 or 6.35 mm jacks, giving you a wider choice of audio devices.

            Battery included so you can use your product straight away

            No need to buy batteries to get started. Just drop the batteries in and go!

            Technical Specifications

            • Sound

              Acoustic system
              open
              Active noise attenuation
              50 - 1500 Hz, >10 dB at 300 Hz
              Diaphragm
              Mylar dome
              Frequency response
              40–20,000  Hz
              Impedance
              45  ohm
              Magnet type
              Neodymium
              Maximum power input
              500  mW
              Sensitivity
              102  dB
              Speaker diameter
              32  mm
              Type
              Dynamic
              Voice coil
              copper
              Noise cancelling effect
              ~10 dB at 300 Hz

            • Connectivity

              Cable length
              1.2  m
              Connector
              3.5  mm
              Finishing of connector
              chrome-plated
              Type of cable
              OFC

            • Accessories

              Adapter plug
              3.5 - 6.3  mm
              Battery
              1.5 V R03/AAA

            • Inner Carton

              Gross weight
              1.8  kg
              Height
              24  cm
              Length
              45  cm
              Net weight
              1.38  kg
              Tare weight
              0.42  kg
              Width
              19  cm
              EAN
              87 10895 92042 1
              Number of consumer packages
              6

            • Outer Carton

              Gross weight
              16.3  kg
              Height
              54.4  cm
              Length
              80.5  cm
              Net weight
              3.84  kg
              Tare weight
              12.46  kg
              Width
              47.4  cm
              EAN
              87 10895 92043 8
              Number of consumer packages
              48

            • Packaging dimensions

              Depth
              7  cm
              Gross weight
              0.23  kg
              Height
              22.4  cm
              Net weight
              0.08  kg
              Tare weight
              0.15  kg
              Width
              17.9  cm
              EAN
              87 10895 92041 4
              Number of products included
              1
              Packaging type
              Blister

            What's in the box?

            Packaging photograph - highres 1447x756

            Other items in the box

            • SHN adapter
            • Aircraft plug
            • Battery
            • Remote

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Suggested products

              Recently viewed products

                Reviews

                Be the first to review this item

                © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

                Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.