  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Noise-Cancelling Headphones

    SHN5600/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 award
    • 85% Less External Noise 85% Less External Noise 85% Less External Noise
      -{discount-value}

      Noise-Cancelling Headphones

      SHN5600/10
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 award

      85% Less External Noise

      Block out irritating background noise and enjoy your music in peace - with these headband-style headphones that actively cancel background noise by up to 85%. Ideal for use on aeroplanes and trains See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £71.49

      Noise-Cancelling Headphones

      85% Less External Noise

      Block out irritating background noise and enjoy your music in peace - with these headband-style headphones that actively cancel background noise by up to 85%. Ideal for use on aeroplanes and trains See all benefits

      85% Less External Noise

      Block out irritating background noise and enjoy your music in peace - with these headband-style headphones that actively cancel background noise by up to 85%. Ideal for use on aeroplanes and trains See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £71.49

      Noise-Cancelling Headphones

      85% Less External Noise

      Block out irritating background noise and enjoy your music in peace - with these headband-style headphones that actively cancel background noise by up to 85%. Ideal for use on aeroplanes and trains See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Noise-cancelling

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Noise-Cancelling Headphones

        Noise-Cancelling Headphones

        Total:

        85% Less External Noise

        Active Noise Cancelling

        • Over-ear
        • Black

        Sophisticated electronics eliminate unwanted noise by 85%

        Smart noise cancelling technology enhances the pleasure of listening to lower volume levels in noisy environments. It's particularly good at removing low frequencies like jet engine noise, so you can enjoy soft music on flights and in trains and similar places without hearing a distracting buzz in the background. The technology actually creates an equal but opposite waveform to the unwanted noise that effectively cancels it out.

        Soft ear cushions provide a perfect seal for perfect sound

        The ear cushions are very soft and enclose the speakers around the ears to create a perfect seal and great sound. With very little pressure on the ears, you can use the headphones comfortably for long periods.

        Super soft memory cushions for long hours of listening

        The cushions are super soft memory cushions that gently sit on your ears. They are sound isolating and create a perfect seal for long hours of listening pleasure.

        Easy to adjust headband ensures optimum fit and comfort

        The easy to adjust mechanism provides a comfortable, close fitting acoustic seal between the ear cushion and ear, ensuring optimal performance.

        Slim, lightweight controls for power and volume adjustment

        A slimline control box is located on the headphone cable, providing convenient volume adjustment and an on/off control for the noise cancelling feature. A bright power indicator also reminds you to turn the product off when not in use to ensure a prolonged battery life.

        Press the talk mode to hear the ambient sound conveniently

        You don't need to take off your headphones to hear the flight announcement, talk to the flight attendants or to be alert to the surrounding environment. Press the talk mode on the control box and the ambient sound will get in to your ears via the microphone on the headphones.

        Adapter for in-flight entertainment system connection

        Use your own headphones to listen to in-flight entertainment. The adapter simply converts the standard double-mono jacks to a stereo headphone jack.

        3.5 - 6.35 mm adapter connects to all types of audio devices

        With this adapter, you can use your headphone on equipment with either 3.5 or 6.35 mm jacks, giving you a wider choice of audio devices.

        Battery included so you can use your product straight away

        No need to buy batteries to get started. Just drop the batteries in and go!

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Open
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Impedance
          On: 245 ohms; Off: 132 ohms
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          20 mW
          Sensitivity
          105 dB
          Speaker diameter
          34 mm
          Type
          Dynamic
          Voice coil
          Copper
          Active noise attenuation
          12 dB at 100 Hz; 50-2000 Hz
          Frequency Range
          15-20000 Hz

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          1.4 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          Gold plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Accessories

          Adapter plug
          Yes, 3.5-6.3 mm
          Battery
          Yes, 1.5 V Battery LR03/AAA
          Aircraft plug
          Yes, 2 * 3.5 mm
          Protective pouch
          protective pouch included

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 55600 6
          Height
          26.5  cm
          Length
          22  cm
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Width
          20.2  cm
          Gross weight
          1.293  kg
          Net weight
          0.41277  kg
          Tare weight
          0.88023  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          5.6  cm
          EAN
          69 23410 70435 8
          Gross weight
          0.32759  kg
          Height
          22.3  cm
          Net weight
          0.13759  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Tare weight
          0.19  kg
          Width
          19.6  cm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • aeroplane adapter
        • adapter
        • battery
        • pouch

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.