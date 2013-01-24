Home
    Active Noise Cancelling
      Active Noise Cancelling

      Intelligently engineered, sophisticated electronics reduce unwanted noise by 80%, providing supreme listening pleasure

      Active Noise Cancelling

      Intelligently engineered, sophisticated electronics reduce unwanted noise by 80%, providing supreme listening pleasure

        Active Noise Cancelling

        80% less ambient noise

        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

        With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, there is sure to be a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

        Adapter for in-flight entertainment system connection

        Use your own headphones to listen to in-flight entertainment. The adapter simply converts the standard double-mono jacks to a stereo headphone jack.

        3.5 - 6.35 mm adapter connects to all types of audio devices

        With this adapter, you can use your headphone on equipment with either 3.5 or 6.35 mm jacks, giving you a wider choice of audio devices.

        Battery included so you can use your product straight away

        No need to buy batteries to get started. Just drop the batteries in and go!

        Carry case protects your headphones when not in use

        This case is the most convenient way to look after your headphones and prevent the cable tangling when not in use.

        Sophisticated electronics eliminate unwanted ambient noise

        Smart noise cancelling technology enhances the pleasure of listening to lower volume levels in noisy environments. It's particularly good at removing low frequencies like jet engine noise, so you can enjoy soft music on flights and in trains and similar places without hearing a distracting buzz in the background. The technology actually creates an equal but opposite waveform to the unwanted noise that effectively cancels it out.

        Angled Acoustic Pipe channels directional and precise sound

        Angled Acoustic Pipe is designed according to the curvature of the human ear canal so that sound waves from the speaker are directed precisely to your ear drum with the highest definition

        Precisely tuned speakers for every detail and dynamic sound

        The acoustics of the headphones are precisely engineered according to the sound profile of the in-flight sound system, to reproduce every little detail and the widest dynamic range.

        A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Easy detachable cable allows tangle-free movement on plane

        The detachable cable can be unplugged from the ear pieces quickly and easily, so that you do not need to take off the headphones every time you leave your seat.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Adapter plug
          • 3.5 - 6.3  mm
          • 2 x 3.5  mm
          Battery
          1.5 V R03/AAA
          Protective pouch
          protective pouch included
          Cables
          detachable cable

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          1.2 m + 1.8 m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          Gold-plated
          Type of cable
          copper

        • Sound

          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Frequency response
          40–20,000  Hz
          Maximum power input
          15  mW
          Sensitivity
          104  dB
          Speaker diameter
          9  mm

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          2.59  kg
          Height
          24  cm
          Length
          28.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.114  kg
          Tare weight
          2.476  kg
          Width
          23  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 31529 0
          Number of consumer packages
          3

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          11.544  kg
          Height
          26  cm
          Length
          60  cm
          Net weight
          0.912  kg
          Tare weight
          10.632  kg
          Width
          48  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 31527 6
          Number of consumer packages
          24

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          7.4  cm
          Gross weight
          0.37  kg
          Height
          23  cm
          Net weight
          0.038  kg
          Tare weight
          0.332  kg
          Width
          13.7  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 31524 5
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 3 sizes of ear caps
        • Control
        • Pouch

