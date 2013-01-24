Home
    O'Neill

    THE TREAD in-ear headphones

    SHO2200RD/10
    O'Neill
      O'Neill THE TREAD in-ear headphones

      SHO2200RD/10
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      The Tread

      Extremely tough in-ear headphones with dynamic sound. Acoustically tuned to be loud, with deep bass to immerse you in your music. Extra tough with reinforced connectors and metal housing to withstand impacts. See all benefits

        The Tread

        Deep bass and tough

        • O'Neill
        • Black and Red
        3 sizes of ear sleeves for customised fit

        3 sizes of ear sleeves for customised fit

        Three sizes of soft ear sleeves enable you to customise the fit to your ears.

        Tread-proof with metal housing to protect driver

        Tread-proof with metal housing to protect driver

        Tread-proof: metal housing and premium rubber casing withstand impacts, including somebody stepping on the product

        Tough cable with reinforced connectors

        Tough cable with reinforced connectors

        Thanks to the tough tangle-free fabric cable and reinforced connectors, these headphones are built to stand up to the wear and tear of your active lifestyle.

        Sound-isolating soft ear sleeves

        Sound-isolating soft ear sleeves

        The deluxe ear sleeves enable you to wear your headphones for as long as you like without discomfort.

        Acoustically tuned for deep bass and clarity

        Acoustically tuned for deep bass and clarity

        Enhanced, dynamic 9 mm driver

        With powerful 9 mm drivers these headphones deliver a balanced sound experience coupled with a punchy bass performance.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product dimensions

          Width
          2.3  cm
          Height
          2.7  cm
          Depth
          1.25  cm
          Weight
          0.01816  kg

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Semi-open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          6 — 23 500  Hz
          Impedance
          16  ohm
          Maximum power input
          50  mW
          Sensitivity
          105  dB
          Speaker diameter
          8.6  mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          symmetrical
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          Gold-plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Packaging dimensions

          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          EAN
          69 23410 71354 1
          Number of products included
          1
          Depth
          2.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.06712  kg
          Height
          17.2  cm
          Net weight
          0.01816  kg
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Tare weight
          0.04896  kg
          Width
          9.5  cm

        • Outer Carton

          GTIN
          1 69 23410 71354 8
          Gross weight
          2.20175  kg
          Height
          25  cm
          Length
          38  cm
          Net weight
          0.43584  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          24
          Tare weight
          1.76591  kg
          Width
          19.3  cm

        • Inner Carton

          GTIN
          2 69 23410 71354 5
          Gross weight
          0.23859  kg
          Height
          10.6  cm
          Length
          18  cm
          Net weight
          0.05448  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Tare weight
          0.18411  kg
          Width
          8.5  cm

