Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
The Tread
Extremely tough in-ear headphone and universal headset. Acoustically tuned to be loud with deep bass while delivering clear audio for calls. Extra tough with reinforced connectors and metal housing to withstand impacts. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.
Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes
The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.
In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.
The Tread
Extremely tough in-ear headphone and universal headset. Acoustically tuned to be loud with deep bass while delivering clear audio for calls. Extra tough with reinforced connectors and metal housing to withstand impacts. See all benefits
The Tread
Extremely tough in-ear headphone and universal headset. Acoustically tuned to be loud with deep bass while delivering clear audio for calls. Extra tough with reinforced connectors and metal housing to withstand impacts. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.
Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes
The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.
In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.
The Tread
Extremely tough in-ear headphone and universal headset. Acoustically tuned to be loud with deep bass while delivering clear audio for calls. Extra tough with reinforced connectors and metal housing to withstand impacts. See all benefits
THE TREAD in ear headset
Total:
Three sizes of soft ear sleeves enable you to customise the fit to your ears.
Tread-proof: metal housing and premium rubber casing withstand impacts, including somebody stepping on the product
Thanks to the tough tangle-free fabric cable and reinforced connectors, these headphones are built to stand up to the wear and tear of your active lifestyle.
The deluxe ear sleeves enable you to wear your headphones for as long as you like without discomfort.
With powerful 9 mm drivers these headphones deliver a balanced sound experience coupled with a punchy bass performance.
Remote and mic for Blackberry, HTC, iPhone, LG, Motorola, Nokia, Palm, Samsung, Sony Ericsson
Product dimensions
Sound
Connectivity
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Inner Carton
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.