    O'Neill

    THE TREAD in ear headset

    SHO2205BK/10
    O'Neill
    O'Neill
    • The Tread The Tread The Tread
      O'Neill THE TREAD in ear headset

      SHO2205BK/10
      The Tread

      Extremely tough in-ear headphone and universal headset. Acoustically tuned to be loud with deep bass while delivering clear audio for calls. Extra tough with reinforced connectors and metal housing to withstand impacts. See all benefits

        Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Suggested retail price: £45.00

        O'Neill THE TREAD in ear headset

        This product is currently out of stock
        The Tread

          Unfortunately this product is no longer available

          Suggested retail price: £45.00

          O'Neill THE TREAD in ear headset

          This product is currently out of stock
            The Tread

            Deep bass and tough

            • O'Neill
            • Black
            3 sizes of ear sleeves for customised fit

            3 sizes of ear sleeves for customised fit

            Three sizes of soft ear sleeves enable you to customise the fit to your ears.

            Tread-proof with metal housing to protect driver

            Tread-proof with metal housing to protect driver

            Tread-proof: metal housing and premium rubber casing withstand impacts, including somebody stepping on the product

            Tough cable with reinforced connectors

            Tough cable with reinforced connectors

            Thanks to the tough tangle-free fabric cable and reinforced connectors, these headphones are built to stand up to the wear and tear of your active lifestyle.

            Sound-isolating soft ear sleeves

            Sound-isolating soft ear sleeves

            The deluxe ear sleeves enable you to wear your headphones for as long as you like without discomfort.

            Acoustically tuned for deep bass and clarity

            Acoustically tuned for deep bass and clarity

            Enhanced, dynamic 9 mm driver

            With powerful 9 mm drivers these headphones deliver a balanced sound experience coupled with a punchy bass performance.

            Universal mic, volume and track control*

            Remote and mic for Blackberry, HTC, iPhone, LG, Motorola, Nokia, Palm, Samsung, Sony Ericsson

            Technical Specifications

            • Product dimensions

              Width
              2.3  cm
              Height
              2.7  cm
              Depth
              1.25  cm
              Weight
              0.02326  kg

            • Sound

              Acoustic system
              Semi-open
              Magnet type
              Neodymium
              Voice coil
              CCAW
              Diaphragm
              Mylar dome
              Frequency response
              6 — 23 500  Hz
              Impedance
              16 Ohm
              Maximum power input
              50 mW
              Sensitivity
              105 dB
              Speaker diameter
              8.6 mm
              Type
              Dynamic

            • Connectivity

              Cable Connection
              Symmetrical
              Cable length
              1.2 m
              Connector
              3.5 mm stereo
              Finishing of connector
              24k Gold-plated
              Type of cable
              OFC
              Cable Connection
              symmetrical
              Remote and mic compatible with
              Blackberry, HTC, iPhone, LG, Motorola, Nokia, Palm, Samsung, Sony Ericsson
              *Track control compatible with
              iPhone 3GS, iPhone4

            • Packaging dimensions

              Type of shelf placement
              Both
              EAN
              69 23410 71217 9
              Number of products included
              1
              Depth
              2.5  cm
              Gross weight
              0.0718  kg
              Height
              17.2  cm
              Net weight
              0.02326  kg
              Tare weight
              0.04854  kg
              Width
              9.5  cm
              Packaging type
              Blister

            • Outer Carton

              Gross weight
              2.314  kg
              Height
              25  cm
              Length
              38  cm
              Net weight
              0.55824  kg
              Number of consumer packages
              24
              Tare weight
              1.75576  kg
              Width
              19.3  cm
              GTIN
              1 69 23410 71217 6

            • Inner Carton

              Gross weight
              0.253  kg
              Height
              10.6  cm
              Length
              18  cm
              Net weight
              0.06978  kg
              Number of consumer packages
              3
              Tare weight
              0.18322  kg
              Width
              8.2  cm
              GTIN
              2 69 23410 71217 3

