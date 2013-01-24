Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
The Stretch
The auto-fitting Stretch sets a new standard for durable high-def sound on the go. These robust bad boys are both super-flexible and super tough, while deluxe cushioning ensures 5-star comfort.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The Stretch
The auto-fitting Stretch sets a new standard for durable high-def sound on the go. These robust bad boys are both super-flexible and super tough, while deluxe cushioning ensures 5-star comfort.
The Stretch
The auto-fitting Stretch sets a new standard for durable high-def sound on the go. These robust bad boys are both super-flexible and super tough, while deluxe cushioning ensures 5-star comfort.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The Stretch
The auto-fitting Stretch sets a new standard for durable high-def sound on the go. These robust bad boys are both super-flexible and super tough, while deluxe cushioning ensures 5-star comfort.
THE STRETCH headband headset
Philips shop price
Total:
Mic, volume and track control for iPhone/iPod/iPad.
Inspired by the latest in ski technology the cable quickly disconnects from the headband whenever the cable is caught. Simply reconnect the cable to the cable stress relief of the headphone and you can continue enjoying your music.
The deluxe super soft ear cushions enable you to wear your headphones for as long as you like without discomfort.
The headband is constructed from a high grade nylon TR55 superstretch polymer ensuring that these headphones are extremely tough and flexible.
Thanks to the tough tangle-free fabric cable and reinforced connectors, these headphones are built to stand up to the wear and tear of your active lifestyle.
Thanks to the clever construction and stretchable inner band, The Stretch self-adjusts to fit every head perfectly each time.
With dynamic 40 mm drivers, these headphones deliver a crystal clear sound experience coupled with a bass-thumping performance.
Product dimensions
Connectivity
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Convenience