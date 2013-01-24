Home
    SHO9567BK/28
    O'Neill
      The auto-fitting Stretch sets a new standard for durable high-def sound on the go. These robust bad boys are both super-flexible and super tough, while deluxe cushioning ensures 5-star comfort.

        The Stretch

        Flexible and tough

        Mic, volume and track control for iPhone/iPod/iPad

        Mic, volume and track control for iPhone/iPod/iPad

        Mic, volume and track control for iPhone/iPod/iPad.

        Cable stress relief to prevent breakage

        Cable stress relief to prevent breakage

        Inspired by the latest in ski technology the cable quickly disconnects from the headband whenever the cable is caught. Simply reconnect the cable to the cable stress relief of the headphone and you can continue enjoying your music.

        Sound isolating super soft ear cushions

        Sound isolating super soft ear cushions

        The deluxe super soft ear cushions enable you to wear your headphones for as long as you like without discomfort.

        Super stretch headband for enhanced durability

        Super stretch headband for enhanced durability

        The headband is constructed from a high grade nylon TR55 superstretch polymer ensuring that these headphones are extremely tough and flexible.

        Tough tangle-free cable and reinforced connectors

        Tough tangle-free cable and reinforced connectors

        Thanks to the tough tangle-free fabric cable and reinforced connectors, these headphones are built to stand up to the wear and tear of your active lifestyle.

        Auto fit cushioned headband

        Thanks to the clever construction and stretchable inner band, The Stretch self-adjusts to fit every head perfectly each time.

        Dynamic 40 mm drivers deliver deep, dynamic bass

        With dynamic 40 mm drivers, these headphones deliver a crystal clear sound experience coupled with a bass-thumping performance.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product dimensions

          Width
          17  cm
          Width
          6.7  inch
          Height
          19.5  cm
          Height
          7.7  inch
          Depth
          7.5  cm
          Depth
          3.0  inch
          Weight
          0.16  kg
          Weight
          0.353  lb

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Single-sided cable
          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          24k Gold plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Packaging dimensions

          Type of shelf placement
          Soother
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Soother
          UPC
          6 09585 19455 7
          Depth
          3.5  inch
          Depth
          9  cm
          Gross weight
          1.102  lb
          Gross weight
          0.5  kg
          Height
          8.5  inch
          Height
          21.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.1601  kg
          Net weight
          0.353  lb
          Tare weight
          0.3399  kg
          Tare weight
          0.749  lb
          Width
          19.5  cm
          Width
          7.7  inch

        • Outer Carton

          GTIN
          1 06 09585 19455 4
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Gross weight
          3.924  lb
          Gross weight
          1.78  kg
          Height
          8.4  inch
          Height
          21.4  cm
          Length
          29.5  cm
          Length
          11.6  inch
          Net weight
          0.4803  kg
          Net weight
          1.059  lb
          Tare weight
          2.865  lb
          Tare weight
          1.2997  kg
          Width
          24.2  cm
          Width
          9.5  inch

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

