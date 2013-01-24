Home
      The Specked

      Despite its compact size this headphone is truly specked. The 9 mm drivers deliver an explosive sound performance whilst the three interchangeable and differently-sized ear sleeves deliver a secure fit with enhanced sound isolation. See all benefits

      The Specked

      Despite its compact size this headphone is truly specked. The 9 mm drivers deliver an explosive sound performance whilst the three interchangeable and differently-sized ear sleeves deliver a secure fit with enhanced sound isolation. See all benefits

      The Specked

      Despite its compact size this headphone is truly specked. The 9 mm drivers deliver an explosive sound performance whilst the three interchangeable and differently-sized ear sleeves deliver a secure fit with enhanced sound isolation. See all benefits

        The Specked

        Sound isolating and durable

        • O'Neill
        • Black and Purple
        Powerful 9 mm drivers deliver a deep, dynamic bass

        Powerful 9 mm drivers deliver a deep, dynamic bass

        With powerful 9 mm drivers these headphones deliver a balanced sound experience coupled with a punchy bass performance.

        Tough tangle-free cable and reinforced connectors

        Tough tangle-free cable and reinforced connectors

        Thanks to the tough tangle-free fabric cable and reinforced connectors, these headphones are built to stand up to the wear and tear of your active lifestyle.

        Sound-isolating soft ear sleeves

        Sound-isolating soft ear sleeves

        The deluxe ear sleeves enable you to wear your headphones for as long as you like without discomfort.

        3 sizes of ear sleeves for a customised fit

        Three sizes of soft ear sleeves enable you to customise the Philips headphones to fit your ears.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Semi-open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          6 — 23 500  Hz
          Impedance
          16
          Maximum power input
          50  mW
          Sensitivity
          105  dB
          Speaker diameter
          8.6  mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          symmetrical
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          Gold-plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          69 23410 70970 4
          Number of products included
          1
          Depth
          3  cm
          Gross weight
          0.067  kg
          Height
          16.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.012  kg
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          0.055  kg
          Width
          9  cm
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 60206 2
          Gross weight
          2.292  kg
          Height
          24.8  cm
          Length
          37.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.288  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          24
          Tare weight
          2.004  kg
          Width
          22.7  cm

        • Inner Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 60207 9
          Gross weight
          0.243  kg
          Height
          10.5  cm
          Length
          17.6  cm
          Net weight
          0.036  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Tare weight
          0.207  kg
          Width
          10.2  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          2.55  cm
          Height
          2.35  cm
          Weight
          0.012  kg
          Width
          1.22  cm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Caps
        • Plug

