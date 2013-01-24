Other items in the box
- Caps
- Plug
The Specked
Despite its compact size this headphone is truly specked. The 9 mm drivers deliver an explosive sound performance whilst the three interchangeable and differently-sized ear sleeves deliver a secure fit with enhanced sound isolation. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
THE SPECKED in ear headset
With powerful 9 mm drivers these headphones deliver a balanced sound experience coupled with a punchy bass performance.
Thanks to the tough tangle-free fabric cable and reinforced connectors, these headphones are built to stand up to the wear and tear of your active lifestyle.
The deluxe ear sleeves enable you to wear your headphones for as long as you like without discomfort.
Three sizes of soft ear sleeves enable you to customise the Philips headphones to fit your ears.
