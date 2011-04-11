Other items in the box
- iPhone In Line Mic and Remote
- Cable clip
Sweat proof
Constructed with antimicrobial and water resistant materials, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast. The cable length is also customisable making them ideal for use with a sports armband or for general use.
Sports in ear headset
Designed with a water resistant seal to protect your headphones from sweat-related damage
Clip helps fix cable securely
The 3 sizes of ultra-soft silicone caps of these Philips earphones sit comfortably in your ears without adding pressure to them whilst blocking out unwanted noise.
Acoustics finely tuned to enhance the sporting experience - fuel for your workout
Ultra lightweight design for a comfortable fit - designed for sports
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
The 60 cm short cable is designed for armband use. You may also find your perfect fit by using the 60 cm extension cable.
Three sizes of soft ear sleeves enable you to customise the Philips headphones to fit your ears.
The super sleek microphone and controller allows you to talk, listen and control your iPod/iPhone/iPad remotely.
Sound
Connectivity
Accessories
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Inner Carton
Convenience
Product dimensions
iPad compatibility
iPhone compatibility
