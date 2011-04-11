  • 2 year warranty

    Sports in ear headset

    SHQ1017/10
    • Sweat proof Sweat proof Sweat proof
    • Play Pause

      Sports in ear headset

      SHQ1017/10
      Sweat proof

      Constructed with antimicrobial and water resistant materials, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast. The cable length is also customisable making them ideal for use with a sports armband or for general use.

      Sports in ear headset

      Sweat proof

      Sweat proof

      Sports in ear headset

      Sweat proof

        Sweat proof

        with iPhone remote control and mic

        Sweat proof

        Sweat proof

        Designed with a water resistant seal to protect your headphones from sweat-related damage

        Cable clip

        Cable clip

        Clip helps fix cable securely

        Ultra-soft silicone caps sit comfortably in your ears

        Ultra-soft silicone caps sit comfortably in your ears

        The 3 sizes of ultra-soft silicone caps of these Philips earphones sit comfortably in your ears without adding pressure to them whilst blocking out unwanted noise.

        Bass thumping stereo sound - fuel for your workout

        Acoustics finely tuned to enhance the sporting experience - fuel for your workout

        Ultra lightweight design

        Ultra lightweight design for a comfortable fit - designed for sports

        A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Customised cable length

        The 60 cm short cable is designed for armband use. You may also find your perfect fit by using the 60 cm extension cable.

        3 sizes of ear sleeves for a customised fit

        Three sizes of soft ear sleeves enable you to customise the Philips headphones to fit your ears.

        Mic and music control

        The super sleek microphone and controller allows you to talk, listen and control your iPod/iPhone/iPad remotely.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Diaphragm
          Mylar Dome
          Frequency response
          30–20,000  Hz
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          10 mW
          Sensitivity
          110 dB
          Speaker diameter
          13.5 mm
          Type
          Dynamic
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Magnet type
          Neodymium

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          Gold plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Accessories

          Carrying case
          Yes

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          17.5  cm
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Depth
          3  cm
          EAN
          69 23410 70891 2
          Number of products included
          1
          Gross weight
          0.074  kg
          Net weight
          0.045  kg
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Tare weight
          0.029  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          24
          Gross weight
          2.563  kg
          Height
          25  cm
          Length
          39.2  cm
          Net weight
          1.08  kg
          Tare weight
          1.483  kg
          Width
          23.2  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 59498 5

        • Inner Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 59500 5
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Gross weight
          0.277  kg
          Height
          10.4  cm
          Length
          18.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.135  kg
          Tare weight
          0.142  kg
          Width
          10.5  cm

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          5  cm
          Height
          6.5  cm
          Weight
          0.045  kg
          Width
          6.5  cm

        • iPad compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPad
          • iPad 2

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4
          • iPhone 4S

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • iPhone In Line Mic and Remote
        • Cable clip

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.