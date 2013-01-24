Home
    ActionFit

    Sports in ear headphones

    SHQ1200/10
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Tuned for sports

      The featherweight SHQ1200 is your perfect gym workout and running companion. Sweat- and rain-resistant, the sturdy headphones guarantee powerful bass and optimal fit, thanks to a trio of ear caps to choose from. See all benefits

        Tuned for sports

        Sweat-resistant and rain-proof

        Anti-slip rubber ear caps keep the headphone in - always

        Anti-slip rubber ear caps keep the headphone in - always

        Your ActionFit headphones are crafted from high-grade anti-slip rubber, which means that once you slip them into your ears, they'll stay there securely and comfortably – no matter how long or strenuous your workout.

        Kevlar-reinforced cable for ultimate durability

        Kevlar-reinforced cable for ultimate durability

        Your ActionFit headphones are specially designed for durability and strength. Their Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments – and workouts.

        Sweat-resistant and rain-proof – ideal for any workout

        Sweat-resistant and rain-proof – ideal for any workout

        ActionFit headphones are specially designed for any active lifestyle. Whatever your sport or workout preference, your headphones can handle the heat, wet and sweat! Crafted with premium water-resistant materials, your headphones are comfortable, sweat-proof and rain-proof.

        4-g headphones for superb fit and ultra-lightweight comfort

        4-g headphones for superb fit and ultra-lightweight comfort

        Your ActionFit headphones weigh in at a mere 4 g, making them ultra-lightweight and a pleasure to wear. In fact, you will hardly notice them when you're working out – just the superb, powerful sound that keeps you focused and motivated.

        3 choices of ear cap size for optimal fit

        3 choices of ear cap size for optimal fit

        13.6-mm drivers deliver powerful sound

        13.6-mm drivers deliver powerful sound

        ActionFit headphones come with their own clip and pouch for easy cable management and safe storage. Enjoy a tangle-free workout with the clip, then stash your headphones in the breathable pouch. Don't sweat it!

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          30–20,000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Sensitivity
          110 dB
          Maximum power input
          10 mW
          Speaker diameter
          13.5 mm
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Cable length
          1.0  m
          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Finishing of connector
          Gold plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Accessories

          Storage pouch
          Yes
          Cable management
          Cable clip

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          69 23410 71651 1
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Soother
          Depth
          2.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.052  kg
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Net weight
          0,01818  kg
          Tare weight
          0,03382  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Soother
          Width
          9.5  cm

        • Inner Carton

          GTIN
          2 69 23410 71651 5
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Gross weight
          0.189  kg
          Height
          10.5  cm
          Length
          18  cm
          Net weight
          0,05454  kg
          Tare weight
          0,13446  kg
          Width
          8.2  cm

        • Outer Carton

          GTIN
          1 69 23410 71651 8
          Number of consumer packages
          24
          Gross weight
          1,795  kg
          Height
          24.8  cm
          Length
          38  cm
          Net weight
          0,43632  kg
          Tare weight
          1,35868  kg
          Width
          18.1  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          2.8  cm
          Height
          8  cm
          Weight
          0,01818  kg
          Width
          3  cm

