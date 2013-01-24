Home
    Ear hook Headphones

    SHS3200/00
      Secure fit

      Ultra-comfortable for active use, these ergonomic ear hook headphones bring fantastic quality music reproduction straight to your ears.

        Secure fit

        Flexible ear hook fits all ears

        • 15-mm drivers/open-back
        • Earhook
        15 mm speaker driver optimises wearing comfort

        15 mm speaker driver optimises wearing comfort

        Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

        Bass pipe emphasises low tones for a clear, realistic sound

        Thanks to an acoustically-tuned air channel that turbo-charges the bass notes, you can enjoy fantastic realism and a truly involved listening experience.

        Enjoy best-in-class performance and optimum sound quality

        Acoustically-tuned design and high-quality drivers ensure best-in-class audio performance.

        3D flexible ear hook ensures secure fit in all ear sizes

        This 3D ear hook is both soft and flexible, so it stays comfortably in place when you're active or enjoying your music on the move.

        Ergonomically shaped headphone enhances user comfort

        This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.

        Contoured ear hook increases wearing comfort and stability

        The ear hook stays put behind your ear even when you're on the move, keeping the earphone comfortably in place and sounding great. The ear hook is the part that is in contact with the back of your ears and keeps the headphones on your ears

        A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Stays comfortably in your ear when you are on the move

        Whether you are out running, cycling or taking part in any active pastime, this headphone will stay comfortably in your ear.

        Extremely durable construction extends product life

        You can be sure that the product will have an extra-long life thanks to its design, which allows it to withstand knocks and rough use, and the fact that it is made from strong materials.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Voice coil
          copper
          Frequency response
          20 - 20,000  Hz
          Impedance
          16  ohm
          Maximum power input
          15  mW
          Sensitivity
          100  dB
          Speaker diameter
          15  mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.481  kg
          Height
          11.8  cm
          Length
          18.4  cm
          Net weight
          0.351  kg
          Tare weight
          0.13  kg
          Width
          18  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 93697 2
          Number of consumer packages
          6

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1.22  kg
          Height
          14.6  cm
          Length
          37.43  cm
          Net weight
          0.264  kg
          Tare weight
          0.956  kg
          Width
          20.63  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 93696 5
          Number of consumer packages
          12

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          2.4  cm
          Gross weight
          0.058  kg
          Height
          17.6  cm
          Net weight
          0.022  kg
          Tare weight
          0.036  kg
          Width
          9.9  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 93695 8
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

