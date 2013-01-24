Home
      Precise fit

      Enjoy great sound in supreme comfort with these headphones. These rotatable ear hooks adjust to your ears for a soft but highly secure fit. The choice of three cap sizes ensures a perfect seal to enhance the premium-quality sound. See all benefits

        Ear hook Headphones

        Precise fit

        Powerful speakers for listening pleasure

        • Black
        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

        With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, there is sure to be a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

        Ultra small efficient driver for perfect fit, perfect sound

        This means you still enjoy the headphones' superb sound quality at lower volume settings, and also benefit from a longer battery life.

        Passive noise isolation for better sound at lower volume

        The perfect, snug fit inside your ear stops unwanted background noise detracting from the pure pleasure of your favourite music. This means you still enjoy the headphones' superb sound quality at lower volume settings and also benefit from a longer battery life.

        Turbo Bass gives you superb deep and dynamic bass tones

        The unique bass wave design "turbo-charges" the low tones by directing them towards your ears. The result is a fantastically realistic and more involved experience.

        24 k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra-reliable connection

        You can rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

        Flexible rubber ear hooks for a comfortable and secure fit

        The rubber ear hooks provide a non-slip grip for an extra secure and comfortable fit, ensuring that the headphones remain in place for hours of comfort. Ideal for active use.

        Rear cable exit enhances comfort and convenience

        The headphone cable is centred at the back of the neckband so you're hardly aware it's even there.

        Anti-tug design for an extra secure fit

        Thanks to its unique design no matter what activities you participate in, these headphones will remain securely and comfortably inside your ears. When the cable is pulled they grip tighter.

        A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Frequency response
          9–24 000  Hz
          Impedance
          16  ohm
          Maximum power input
          30  mW
          Sensitivity
          107  dB
          Speaker diameter
          15  mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          Gold-plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.179  kg
          Height
          10.5  cm
          Length
          18  cm
          Net weight
          0.045  kg
          Tare weight
          0.134  kg
          Width
          8.6  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 52352 7
          Number of consumer packages
          3

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1.707  kg
          Height
          25  cm
          Length
          38  cm
          Net weight
          0.36  kg
          Tare weight
          1.347  kg
          Width
          19.3  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 52351 0
          Number of consumer packages
          24

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          2.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.048  kg
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.015  kg
          Tare weight
          0.033  kg
          Width
          9.5  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 52350 3
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          2.3  cm
          Height
          5  cm
          Weight
          0.015  kg
          Width
          3.4  cm

