Extra Bass
The large 32 mm speaker drivers and bass beat vents create a spectacular big bass beat sound, while the ultra-flat foldable neckband is easy to store and carry.
The 32 mm speaker driver is a compact yet powerful element for delivering non-distorted sound with any given input power.
Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep, rich bass.
Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.
Acoustically-tuned design and high-quality drivers ensure best-in-class audio performance.
You can rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.
The ultra-soft material used is soft on the skin, for maximum wearing comfort.
This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.
The headphone set is designed to be folded flat, so that it fits in your travel bag easily.
A soft plastic part on the ear shell reduces cable strain, protects the connection and prevents damage from repeated bending.
The cable is conveniently connected to just one side, considerably reducing the risk of tangling and simplifying winding the cable up for storage.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
