    Neckband Headphones

    SHS8200/00
    • Extra Bass Extra Bass Extra Bass
      Extra Bass

      The large 32 mm speaker drivers and bass beat vents create a spectacular big bass beat sound, while the ultra-flat foldable neckband is easy to store and carry.

        Extra Bass

        Ultra compact folds flat for storage

        32 mm speaker driver delivers high-performance sound

        The 32 mm speaker driver is a compact yet powerful element for delivering non-distorted sound with any given input power.

        Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

        Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep, rich bass.

        Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

        Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

        Enjoy best-in-class performance and optimum sound quality

        Acoustically-tuned design and high-quality drivers ensure best-in-class audio performance.

        24 k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra-reliable connection

        You can rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

        Ultra-soft fabric for maximum wearing comfort

        The ultra-soft material used is soft on the skin, for maximum wearing comfort.

        Ergonomically shaped headphone enhances user comfort

        This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.

        Flat when folded, it fits easily in your travel bag

        The headphone set is designed to be folded flat, so that it fits in your travel bag easily.

        Reinforced cable connection ensures extra durability

        A soft plastic part on the ear shell reduces cable strain, protects the connection and prevents damage from repeated bending.

        Single-sided cable reduces tangling and improves comfort

        The cable is conveniently connected to just one side, considerably reducing the risk of tangling and simplifying winding the cable up for storage.

        A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          12–24,000  Hz
          Impedance
          24  ohm
          Maximum power input
          100  mW
          Sensitivity
          106  dB
          Speaker diameter
          32  mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          one-sided
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          Gold-plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          23.2  cm
          Width
          12.5  cm
          Depth
          3.2  cm
          Net weight
          0.056  kg
          Gross weight
          0.14  kg
          Tare weight
          0.084  kg
          EAN
          87 10895 93689 7
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          51  cm
          Width
          30  cm
          Height
          56  cm
          Net weight
          8.72  kg
          Gross weight
          9.4  kg
          Tare weight
          0.68  kg
          EAN
          87 10895 93691 0
          Number of consumer packages
          48

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          24  cm
          Width
          13.5  cm
          Height
          26  cm
          Net weight
          0.84  kg
          Gross weight
          1.09  kg
          Tare weight
          0.25  kg
          EAN
          87 10895 93690 3
          Number of consumer packages
          6

