    Armband case

    SJM2003/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Conveniently carry your digital music player Conveniently carry your digital music player Conveniently carry your digital music player
      -{discount-value}

      Conveniently carry your digital music player

      Take your digital music player anywhere with this universally designed protective carrying case. Dual zip enclosure provides easy cable management. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Conveniently carry your digital music player

        • Universal

        Universal design fits most digital music players

        Universal design fits most digital music players. It allows you to carry and protect your digital music player.

        Dual zip closure

        Convenient dual zip closure provides easy access to your digital music player.

        Mesh pocket for easy media organisation

        Elastic mesh pocket expands to easily hold and organise your media.

        Adjustable strap with velcro fastener

        Adjustable strap with velcro fastener allows you to comfortably carry your digital music player.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          00 26616 02393 6
          Quantity
          1
          Length
          22.6  cm
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Height
          4.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.10  kg
          Tare weight
          0.02  kg
          Net weight
          0.08  kg

        • Inner Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          1 00 26616 02393 3
          Quantity
          6
          Length
          335  mm
          Width
          110  mm
          Height
          143  mm
          Gross weight
          0.74  kg
          Tare weight
          0.14  kg
          Net weight
          0.6  kg

        • Outer Box

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          2 00 26616 02393 0
          Quantity
          36
          Gross weight
          4.87  kg
          Tare weight
          4.76  kg
          Net weight
          0.11  kg
          Height (cm)
          31  cm
          Length (cm)
          36  cm
          Width (cm)
          36  cm

