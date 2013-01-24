Home
    Notebook sleeve

    SLE3300EN/10
    • I'm cool so you can be comfortable I'm cool so you can be comfortable I'm cool so you can be comfortable
      Notebook sleeve

      SLE3300EN/10

      I'm cool so you can be comfortable

      Elegant and versatile, the Philips notebook sleeve protects your notebook wherever you go. It's a handy surfing surface in a departure lounge or on your living room sofa. Its built-in HeatProtect keeps your notebook and legs comfortably cool See all benefits

        I'm cool so you can be comfortable

        with HeatProtect

        • 34 cm (13.3")
        • with HeatProtect
        HeatProtect keeps both cool

        HeatProtect keeps both cool

        You use your notebook on your lap to watch videos on a train, listen to music at the beach and browse the net, chat with friends or work on documents when you are at the airport. But over time the heat generated from sustained use makes your legs feel uncomfortable and could damage your notebook. With its 3 protective layers, the Philips HeatProtect™ Notebook Sleeve protects both you and your notebook from heat build-up when you are on the go, and its flat top surface provides good ventilation and keeps your notebook stable too.

        Hard top for your notebook

        Hard top for your notebook

        If you use a magazine as a desk on your lap it is very slippery and is not a stable surface for your notebook, especially when you want to assume a comfortable position for your body. And you might damage your notebook if it slides off. The Philips Notebook Sleeve has a flat top surface for your notebook and a soft underside for your lap, so you can keep your notebook stable and secure while you watch YouTube, listen to music or work on documents anywhere you go.

        Soft fabric-lined material

        Soft fabric-lined material

        Your notebook might get scratched by other hard surfaces in your bag when you put it into your notebook sleeve. The Philips Notebook Sleeve uses a suede-like material inside to protect your notebook and keep it cosy and scratch-free.

        Rubberised scratch-free zips

        Rubberised scratch-free zips

        Your netbook or notebook might get scratched by the zip head when you put it into your sleeve or bag. The Philips sleeve and bag use a rubberised zip puller to reduce the possibility of your netbook and notebook being scratched as well.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Colour
          Light grey with blue zip

        • Material

          Top rigid surface
          EVA
          Bottom soft surface
          Durable neoprene
          Interior fabric
          Suede fabric

        • Weight and dimensions

          Fits up to notebook size
          13.3" (34 cm)
          Fits up to notebook dimension
          325 x 241 x 41 mm

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          27.5  cm
          Width
          35.5  cm
          Depth
          2.8  cm
          Weight
          0.472  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Card
          Number of products included
          1
          Height
          33.02  cm
          Width
          39.05  cm
          Depth
          3.18  cm
          Gross weight
          0.608  kg
          Net weight
          0.472  kg
          Tare weight
          0.136  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 49268 7

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          4
          Length
          40.64  cm
          Width
          34.93  cm
          Height
          14.29  cm
          Gross weight
          2.375  kg
          Net weight
          1.888  kg
          Tare weight
          0.487  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 51022 0

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

