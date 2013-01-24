HeatProtect keeps both cool

You use your notebook on your lap to watch videos on a train, listen to music at the beach and browse the net, chat with friends or work on documents when you are at the airport. But over time the heat generated from sustained use makes your legs feel uncomfortable and could damage your notebook. With its 3 protective layers, the Philips HeatProtect™ Notebook Sleeve protects both you and your notebook from heat build-up when you are on the go, and its flat top surface provides good ventilation and keeps your notebook stable too.