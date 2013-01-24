Integrated ADSL modem

ADSL modem built-in: The ADSL2 Wireless Base Station contains two major technologies: ADSL2 and Wi-Fi 802.11 g. The ADSL2 Base Station has an integrated ADSL2 modem that gives you high-speed Internet access. This single unit works simultaneously with your normal telephone line. A built-in Wi-Fi 802.11 g module allows you to connect multiple PCs wirelessly to the ADSL subscription. The state of the art technology helps to secure your private home network by bringing you the latest version of firewall, parental control, encryptions and much more.