Smart and simple wireless broadband
Philips Wi-Fi products enable you to send, direct and receive wireless signals and unleash the full potential of your connected home. Access computers, other Wi-Fi-compliant devices and a broadband connection to enjoy your favourite content. See all benefits
Get more out of a single Internet subscription by connecting more than one PC to one Internet membership. All Philips Wireless Base Stations automatically make the Internet available for all connected PCs in the house!
The Philips Wireless Base Station can distribute your wired/wireless broadband connection through your home network. You can use wired or wireless connections for connecting PCs, streamium or other PC related products to the Internet
ADSL modem built-in: The ADSL2 Wireless Base Station contains two major technologies: ADSL2 and Wi-Fi 802.11 g. The ADSL2 Base Station has an integrated ADSL2 modem that gives you high-speed Internet access. This single unit works simultaneously with your normal telephone line. A built-in Wi-Fi 802.11 g module allows you to connect multiple PCs wirelessly to the ADSL subscription. The state of the art technology helps to secure your private home network by bringing you the latest version of firewall, parental control, encryptions and much more.
High speed performance allows for extremely fast data transport and data access. This could avoid longer waiting times to access data of any kind.
The setup wizard provides a step-by-step guide that helps you with the installation of your Philips Wireless Base Station. After installation your home network is ready to connect to all other Wi-Fi equipment in the house.
You can use the Internet or call in for support for any questions you have regarding the product. Local languages are supported both on the Internet and phone services. The Philips Internet support site has a forum where you can find additional information and the answers to the most frequently asked questions.
The Philips Wireless Base Station's web based interface has the option for basic or advanced settings. By choosing one of the selections you will be automatically guided through the settings of the base station. The program will give you quick installation and connection. Advanced installation will guide you through multiple settings such as Wireless, Firewall, parental control etc..
Wireless security provided by Wi-Fi. In some instances, WAP, WEP or Tkip may be all you need to protect wireless data. WEP is available in 40-bit (also called 64-bit), or in 108-bit (also called 128-bit) encryption modes. As 108-bit encryption provides a longer algorithm that takes longer to decode, it provides better security than the basic 40-bit (64-bit) encryption.
The firewall is a program that runs constantly in the background of the Philips Wireless Base Station. The firewall protects your network from Internet attacks. Setting it to FTP, DMZ or one of many others can be done via the easy setup wizard
The Philips Wireless Base Station employs the basic parental control features of URL blocking, Domain blocking and IP address blocking. It can be effectively employed quickly through the intuitive web-based configuration interface of the Philips Wireless Base Station. Multiple filter features are supported when accessing the Internet, based on a site's domain name, URL and/or IP address.
The Philips Wireless Base Station can be connected to broadband Internet and gives your PC and other clients wired or wireless access to services such as sharing files, streaming files, music, video or pictures.
Wireless gives you the ability to install PCs or clients in the house wherever you want. Laptop users can even sit in the garden and be on-line with the office, Internet or home network.
Wi-Fi certification ensures that you can communicate with all other Wi-Fi products. The Wi-Fi committee exists on Philips, Microsoft, IBM, Dell and other companies, setting industrial standards.
