Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Wireless Base Station

    SNA6500/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Smart and simple wireless broadband Smart and simple wireless broadband Smart and simple wireless broadband
      -{discount-value}

      Wireless Base Station

      SNA6500/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Smart and simple wireless broadband

      Philips Wi-Fi products enable you to send, direct and receive wireless signals and unleash the full potential of your connected home. Access computers, other Wi-Fi-compliant devices and a broadband connection to enjoy your favourite content. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Wireless Base Station

      Smart and simple wireless broadband

      Philips Wi-Fi products enable you to send, direct and receive wireless signals and unleash the full potential of your connected home. Access computers, other Wi-Fi-compliant devices and a broadband connection to enjoy your favourite content. See all benefits

      Smart and simple wireless broadband

      Philips Wi-Fi products enable you to send, direct and receive wireless signals and unleash the full potential of your connected home. Access computers, other Wi-Fi-compliant devices and a broadband connection to enjoy your favourite content. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Wireless Base Station

      Smart and simple wireless broadband

      Philips Wi-Fi products enable you to send, direct and receive wireless signals and unleash the full potential of your connected home. Access computers, other Wi-Fi-compliant devices and a broadband connection to enjoy your favourite content. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Networking

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Wireless Base Station

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Smart and simple wireless broadband

        Wireless broadband for your home

        • 11 b/g
        • ADSL

        Multiple PCs connect to one Wireless Base Station

        Get more out of a single Internet subscription by connecting more than one PC to one Internet membership. All Philips Wireless Base Stations automatically make the Internet available for all connected PCs in the house!

        Multiple users can access the Internet at the same time

        The Philips Wireless Base Station can distribute your wired/wireless broadband connection through your home network. You can use wired or wireless connections for connecting PCs, streamium or other PC related products to the Internet

        Integrated ADSL modem

        ADSL modem built-in: The ADSL2 Wireless Base Station contains two major technologies: ADSL2 and Wi-Fi 802.11 g. The ADSL2 Base Station has an integrated ADSL2 modem that gives you high-speed Internet access. This single unit works simultaneously with your normal telephone line. A built-in Wi-Fi 802.11 g module allows you to connect multiple PCs wirelessly to the ADSL subscription. The state of the art technology helps to secure your private home network by bringing you the latest version of firewall, parental control, encryptions and much more.

        Constant high-speed wireless connection

        High speed performance allows for extremely fast data transport and data access. This could avoid longer waiting times to access data of any kind.

        Set-up wizard guides you through installation

        The setup wizard provides a step-by-step guide that helps you with the installation of your Philips Wireless Base Station. After installation your home network is ready to connect to all other Wi-Fi equipment in the house.

        Internet and local phone support

        You can use the Internet or call in for support for any questions you have regarding the product. Local languages are supported both on the Internet and phone services. The Philips Internet support site has a forum where you can find additional information and the answers to the most frequently asked questions.

        Set-up options for basic or advanced installation

        The Philips Wireless Base Station's web based interface has the option for basic or advanced settings. By choosing one of the selections you will be automatically guided through the settings of the base station. The program will give you quick installation and connection. Advanced installation will guide you through multiple settings such as Wireless, Firewall, parental control etc..

        High level security protection

        Wireless security provided by Wi-Fi. In some instances, WAP, WEP or Tkip may be all you need to protect wireless data. WEP is available in 40-bit (also called 64-bit), or in 108-bit (also called 128-bit) encryption modes. As 108-bit encryption provides a longer algorithm that takes longer to decode, it provides better security than the basic 40-bit (64-bit) encryption.

        Advanced firewall protection

        The firewall is a program that runs constantly in the background of the Philips Wireless Base Station. The firewall protects your network from Internet attacks. Setting it to FTP, DMZ or one of many others can be done via the easy setup wizard

        Parental control options

        The Philips Wireless Base Station employs the basic parental control features of URL blocking, Domain blocking and IP address blocking. It can be effectively employed quickly through the intuitive web-based configuration interface of the Philips Wireless Base Station. Multiple filter features are supported when accessing the Internet, based on a site's domain name, URL and/or IP address.

        Access Internet, files, music and more anywhere in the house

        The Philips Wireless Base Station can be connected to broadband Internet and gives your PC and other clients wired or wireless access to services such as sharing files, streaming files, music, video or pictures.

        Wireless networks bring flexibility

        Wireless gives you the ability to install PCs or clients in the house wherever you want. Laptop users can even sit in the garden and be on-line with the office, Internet or home network.

        Connects to any Wi-Fi device

        Wi-Fi certification ensures that you can communicate with all other Wi-Fi products. The Wi-Fi committee exists on Philips, Microsoft, IBM, Dell and other companies, setting industrial standards.

        Technical Specifications

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Frequency range
          Operates on 2.4 GHz  MHz

        • Connectivity

          Data transfer speed
          54 Mbps
          Plug and Play
          Yes
          Wireless connections
          Wireless LAN (802.11 b/g)
          Wireless LAN
          802.11 b/g
          WLAN security support
          • WEP
          • WPA

        • System Requirements

          CD-ROM drive
          Yes
          PC OS
          Windows 98SE, ME, 2000, XP
          Mac OS
          9-X and higher

        • Technical specifications

          Complies with
          Wi-Fi Certified

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adapter
          Yes
          CD-ROM
          Installation CD-ROM
          Quick start guide
          Yes
          User Manual
          yes, on CD-ROM

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item