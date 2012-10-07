  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Notebook SoundBar

    SPA2100/12
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 award
    • Screen-top Superstar Screen-top Superstar Screen-top Superstar
      -{discount-value}

      Notebook SoundBar

      SPA2100/12
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 award

      Screen-top Superstar

      Just fasten me onto the top of your screen and I'll sing for you! I'm a smart, compact, notebook USB speaker bar with a single convenient USB connection. Or put me next to your notebook and we can share your favourite sounds with everyone. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Notebook SoundBar

      Screen-top Superstar

      Just fasten me onto the top of your screen and I'll sing for you! I'm a smart, compact, notebook USB speaker bar with a single convenient USB connection. Or put me next to your notebook and we can share your favourite sounds with everyone. See all benefits

      Screen-top Superstar

      Just fasten me onto the top of your screen and I'll sing for you! I'm a smart, compact, notebook USB speaker bar with a single convenient USB connection. Or put me next to your notebook and we can share your favourite sounds with everyone. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Notebook SoundBar

      Screen-top Superstar

      Just fasten me onto the top of your screen and I'll sing for you! I'm a smart, compact, notebook USB speaker bar with a single convenient USB connection. Or put me next to your notebook and we can share your favourite sounds with everyone. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Speakers and headsets

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Notebook SoundBar

        Notebook SoundBar

        Total:

        Screen-top Superstar

        • USB powered
        • Clip-on laptop
        USB plug for power

        USB plug for power

        With plug-and-play convenience, the USB cable plugs directly into any USB port and your notebook automatically recognises this as a removable USB mass storage device.

        I can sit on the top of your screen or stand alone

        The SoundBar clips on to the top of your notebook screen so you can listen to music when you are on the go AND save space at the same time. Simply fix it onto your notebook, plug in the USB cable and off you go! When you have finished, wrap the USB cable in the slot around the SoundBar and store it back in its pouch.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Bass enhancement
          Bass reflex
          Bass optimalisation
          Yes
          Sound Enhancement
          Class "D" Digital Amplifier

        • Connectivity

          USB
          USB 2.0

        • Convenience

          Ease of Installation
          Plug and Play
          Including travel pouch
          Yes

        • Loudspeakers

          Neodymium magnet system
          Yes

        • System Requirements

          USB
          Free USB port
          PC OS
          Windows 98 SE ME 2000 XP Vista or higher MAC OS X higher

        • Packaging content

          Quick installation guide
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.