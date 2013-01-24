Home
    Portable netbook power adapter

    SPJ5100/10
      Portable netbook power adapter

SPJ5100/10

Ready, set, charge

You must have your netbook charged at all times. The Philips portable netbook power adapter lets you do this all the time, wherever you are. It not only fits into your netbook bag, it's also a perfect fit for the Philips netbook bag.

      You must have your netbook charged at all times. The Philips portable netbook power adapter lets you do this all the time, wherever you are. It not only fits into your netbook bag, it's also a perfect fit for the Philips netbook bag.

      You must have your netbook charged at all times. The Philips portable netbook power adapter lets you do this all the time, wherever you are. It not only fits into your netbook bag, it's also a perfect fit for the Philips netbook bag.

      You must have your netbook charged at all times. The Philips portable netbook power adapter lets you do this all the time, wherever you are. It not only fits into your netbook bag, it's also a perfect fit for the Philips netbook bag.

        Ready, set, charge

        with Auto voltage

        Automatic voltage power adjustment for netbooks

        Automatic voltage power adjustment for netbooks

        You must have your netbook charged at all times. The Philips portable netbook power adapter lets you do this all the time, wherever you are. Simply plug it into the mains anywhere with the right tip and straight into your netbook without worrying about adjusting the power to suit your personal netbook.

        Perfect fit for Philips netbook bag

        Perfect fit for Philips netbook bag

        The Philips portable netbook power adapter not only fits into your netbook bag, it is also the perfect fit for the Philips netbook bag. Philips netbook bag has a specially designed pocket to carry your netbook power adapter and many compartments to keep your accessories in place.

        Adjustable length wraparound cable

        Adjustable length wraparound cable

        The length of the wraparound cable can be adjusted to suit your needs (up to 3 metres). It also enables you to store the cable inside for the best portability.

        I fit neatly into your netbook bag

        All-in-one "cable and power adapter" design enables you to carry around the portable netbook power adapter.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          Quick install guide
          Adapter plug
          Tips compatible with most netbook brands
          Cables
          Wraparound AC and DC cables

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          up to 3 metres

        • Power Input

          Voltage
          100-240 V

        • Compatibility

          Acer Aspire one
          AOD150, A110, A150, D150, D250, Pro531 and 751
          Asus
          N10
          Asus Eee PC
          900, 901, 904, 1000, 1002, S101, T91 and MK90
          Asus Seashell
          1005, 1008 and 1101
          BenQ Joybook
          U101, U102, U103, U121 and U131
          Compaq Mini
          700, 702, and 730
          Dell Inspiron Mini
          9, 9n, 910, 10, 10V and 12 series
          Fujitsu
          M1010 and M2010
          Gigabyte
          M912, M1022, S1024, and T1028
          HP Mini
          110, 1000, 1010, 1014, 1019, 1035, 1100 and 1120
          HP Mini Note
          2133, 2140 and 5101
          Kohjinsha
          SA1F00 and SH811 series
          Lenovo IdealPad
          S9, 10, 10-2 and 12
          LG Xnote
          X100, X110, X120 and X130
          MSI Wind NB
          U90, U100 and U115
          Samsung
          NC10, NC20, N110, N120, N130, N140, N310 and N510
          Toshiba
          NB100, NB105 and NB200

        • Power output

          Current
          2500 mA, 2100 mA max.
          Power
          40 W max.
          Voltage
          10.5 V, 12 V, 19 V

            • Please refer to the tips list on the connector tips holder, in the Quick Start Guide (Netbook tips specification table), pamphlet or check www.philips.com (search > SPJ5100) for the correct tip selection.
            • To prevent damage to the netbook, please select the correct tip to match the corresponding netbook model.
            • The manufacturer of this product (SPJ5100) is not liable for consequential damage if it is misused.